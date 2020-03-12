Tulsa Community College is extending spring break. Classes were already out for the week of March 16-21.
TCC is cancelling in-person/face-to-face classes for the week of March 23–29 so that TCC’s faculty and staff can prepare should the situation warrant a decision to change how the college delivers classes.
Fully online classes will continue as normally scheduled.
TCC is not closing during this time. As previously announced, the TCC Metro Campus will remain open during spring break March 16–21 to assist students. Services will be available on all campuses during March 23-29.
