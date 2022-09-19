Educator: Plants thrive indoors with right conditions

With the colder part of the year quickly approaching, local gardening buffs are offering tips and tricks for growing plants inside and away from the chill.
Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension office agriculture educator, said individuals can grow nearly anything indoors with the right conditions.
“I don’t want to say that it is easier than growing outdoors, but you can control a couple more aspects of the growing process. For example, I have a grow light set up in my house on a timer for my basil plant so I can always cook with fresh basil,” said Parolini. “As long as I fertilize and water it correctly, it will last me a long time. But I had to manipulate my living conditions for this plant by getting supplemental lighting, since I only have north-facing windows.”
Parolini said she knows a person with a whole hydroponic system that sits on a countertop.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines hydroponics as the practice of growing plants in a nutrient solution root medium. This allows commercial food producers and hobbyists to grow food in a controlled setting without soil.
With a hydroponics system, Parolini said the individual she knows can grow lettuce, tomatoes, and herbs right in the home.
“So you can kind of grow what ever you need to indoors if you provide it with the right, light, temperature, water, fertility, and humidity,” said Parolini.
Parolini offered tips for those who might not want to buy a grow light or grow station.
“So a general rule of thumb is that north-facing windows don’t get that much light comparative to south-facing windows,” she said. As we go into the winter months, days start to get shorter and light becomes less abundant. It also starts to get colder outside.”
Parolini said placing plants by the window provide them light, but colder temperatures next to the window may cause problems.
According to Parolini, there are several benefits to growing herbs indoors. This includes having fragrant foliage that also adds decor with its different color and shapes, a continual supply of herbs for cooking, a fresh alternative to dried herbs, and a year-round growing season.
Selecting the correct types of herbs is important.
“Most herbs need six hours of direct sunlight. Place herbs in a sunny location, either by a southern facing window or 6 to 12 inches away from two 40-watt cool white fluorescent bulbs for 14-16 hours,” said Parolini. “If they have improper light, your herbs will be thin and spindly, have smaller leaves, and overall less growth. Try to keep temperatures at 65-70 degrees for during the day and 55-60 degrees at night.”
Most herbs can survive temperatures in the mid- to low 40s, she said, but basil cannot survive below 50 degrees.
“Herbs also require a proper balance between a humid environment and adequate air flow. Group containers together to help create a humid environment,” said Parolini. “However, please note the fact that this will reduce air flow and could potentially create an environment for diseases to grow.
Parolini said ordinary garden soil is too heavy and dense for herbs to grow in and it will not drain well. She recommends selecting soil that allows for proper drainage.
“Some soils may have added nutrients incorporated in the soil already; just read the label to make sure,” said Parolini. “You should fertilizer your herbs with a low dose of water-soluble fertilizer every two weeks. Fertilizing herbs more than once every two weeks may actually negatively affect the herb.”
As for types of fertilizer, Katie Schmitt, Tahlequah Farmers' Co-Op retail clerk, said people are turning to more natural options for their food gardens.
“Fertilizers like bat guano, fish, kelp, and earthworm castings,” said Schmitt.
Schmitt said many potting mixes already come with fertilizer added in. She said mycorrhiza and earthwork castings are common additives.
Parolini shared the following recommendations for specific herbs:
• Basil is ideal to grow in a kitchen and does fine in a container with nutrient rich, well-drained soil. It needs six hours of sun a day. Its pot needs to have adequate drainage. Basil does not tolerate water stress.
• Parsley can do well indoors and needs light, moist soil, but should not sit in water for long periods of time.
• Thyme is an easy herb to grow inside. Thyme should be planted in a clay pot that has good drainage holes in a mixture of sand with peat moss, perlite, and potting soil. The plant should be allowed to dry out completely in between waterings. Thyme needs about six hours of light a day.
• Cilantro doesn’t transplant well from an outdoor garden. Cilantro needs five to six hours of light a day. Indoor cilantro may require more fertilizer because the roots are more shallow. A wider container is preferred since the plant produces a lot of foliage.
• Mint is fairly low maintenance and can be grown year round given the right conditions. Plant seedlings in a well-drained soil in a wider than deep container next to a sunny window. It's an easy plant to propagate as well. If transferred outdoors, mint can take over a garden bed if allowed. It is recommended to keep it in a pot or container to avoid this.
