People from different levels and sectors of the education field shared Friday personal experiences, including trials and successes, from the past year as part of the webinar series offered by the Northeastern State University Institute for Comparative Justice and Global Security, "A Continuing Reflection on the Pandemic; Health, Government, and Education."
This was the final of the three-part series, and it sought to "explore issues related to the continuing demands placed on schools, colleges, and students." Monitoring were assistant professors from the Department of Criminology, Justice Studies, and Global Security Dr. James Buster Hall, Dr. Raymond Hasselman, and Dr. Rebekah Doyle.
Doyle said she contracted COVID-19 from a family member.
"It was very traumatic and hard to teach during that time. I was also a student at the same time," she said.
The webinar had four guest speakers, but due to scheduling issues, a couple shared their stories through recordings. They were: Alexis Miller, a student-athlete at Wagoner High School; Susan Looper, assistant director for recruitment at the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa; Cathy Essley, a Tulsa Public School teacher; and Dr. Susan Blum, a writer and professor of anthropology at the University of Notre Dame.
Alexis is a senior at Wagoner High School and two-time wrestling state champion. She said the past year as a student and athlete has been hard.
"I like being in a class and being able to ask questions. Being online was hard," said Alexis. "Some days it was hard to get online and get motivated to do work. You have to hold yourself accountable. Luckily for me, I was able to stay motivated. A lot of my friends fell behind."
Along with classes being moved online for the end of the spring semester and fall 2020, Alexis said many students were stressed, angry, and feeling there was nothing they could do to change anything, all while worrying about events getting canceled and preparing for life beyond high school.
"Things were canceled, such as prom and things you look forward to for years. I was supposed to wrestle overseas and that was taken from me," she said. "Going into senior year, I was hoping and praying it would be as normal as possible. We started virtually and it kind of made me lose hope for my senior year."
Not having that face-to-face instruction and faced with delays in responses from teachers over email, was difficult for Alexis. Even after WHS switched to an A-B schedule for a while, it had to go back to virtual learning for a few weeks.
"I felt I might be unprepared for college because I wasn't learning what I needed," she said. "A lot of students were upset and beside themselves because we worked so hard before this point."
She made sure to check on her friends, and is thankful people reached out to her, as well.
"It made it easier to know I had people there for me, especially the teachers," said Alexis.
Wagoner students have been back on campus with masks and safety protocols required, and there will be a prom this week.
"I finally have some relief that I'm getting prepared for college," Alexis said. "It taught me to not take anything for granted."
When the pandemic hit before spring break 2020, Looper was a director of a department at Tulsa Community College and less than three years from getting retirement benefits from a teachers organization. TCC sent her and many employees home last March so they could continue working safely.
"I didn't know much about working from home and didn't know if I could be productive," said Looper. "Zoom became a way of life."
Zoom is how she learned her department was being deleted. Looper, 58, said she had worked since she was 16 years old and had never been unemployed, let go, or been demoted.
"The big part was the mental feeling. You feel so dispensable and devalued," she said.
After a mental vacation, Looper began seeking jobs within the retirement system. She was interviewed by OU over Zoom, and now works on campus five days a week.
Overall, she said she has been lucky.
"It's important to regroup and come out on top," said Looper, who is also taking classes. "Stay in school. Get your degree. That's important right now."
She said many have returned to school because they've lost jobs or are seeking a different degree or an advanced degree.
Essley teaches at a Tulsa elementary school, but was on break in winter 2019. When the pandemic started, she was teaching in Beijing, China. Her school was on holiday for the Chinese New Year, and Essley and some of her fellow educators decided to stay in China rather than travel for the break. They stocked up on what food they could find - fresh fruits went quickly - and took daily walks in the cold January.
When she started hearing the death tolls, they decided to leave when they hit a certain number.
"It reached that number pretty quickly. Most flights had already been canceled; you couldn't get a direct flight to the U.S.," she said.
She did finally return to Tulsa, and stayed in quarantine for three weeks at home. Since she was still under her teaching contract with the Chinese school, she taught kids virtually - with a 14-hour difference, so she was online from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. CST.
In May 2020, she started back at Tulsa Public Schools, and they did have virtual learning days. She said teaching the Chinese students and TPS students online doesn't compare at all, as Chinese students always showed up for classes and wanted more instruction and activities.
Hasselman said he may have had an easier time than some, as he has taught online courses for the past couple of years.
"I have a higher appreciation of Zoom. Students didn't have to worry about driving to the Broken Arrow campus. It was easier to schedule meetings," said Hasselman.
He said he recorded the class sessions available so students could work on their own schedules, but he appreciated when students join his live sessions.
"Some students, at times, have neglected to keep up with work. Some have problems staying with the class, but most can keep up pretty well," said Hasselman.
Blum went to teaching online almost overnight.
"We all had to struggle to figure it all out," said Blum. "I've always taught in person."
She said her classes are very interactive and students move around in class a lot, so she had to figure out how to mimic or translate that to an online platform. Another problem was her students had left for spring break and ended up all over the world without their textbooks.
"I had to redesign the classes for the whole second half of the semester using resources online, said Blum.
Relinquishing her plans brought on an emotional reaction, she said. Plus, along with figuring out how to do educational tasks, she worried about her students.
Blum spent her summer vacation trying to figure out how to do classes remotely in the fall. She has taught virtually for 13 months.
"It's been an adventure. Thinking about going back in the fall, I have mixed feelings," said Blum. "I hope we retain some of what we learned, but I'm afraid we won't. People are so tired of it all."
Learn more
To learn about the NSU Institute for Comparative Justice and Global Security, visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/extendedlearning/theinstitute.aspx.
