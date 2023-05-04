OKLAHOMA CITY — Fears are growing that students and teachers will be the ultimate losers as gridlocked Republicans continue to bicker over their inability to advance comprehensive school policy.
If Oklahomans were to script the best possible scenario — a record multibillion-dollar surplus, a pro-education governor and Republican supermajorities in the state House and Senate — “you couldn’t write a cleaner script for getting things passed,” said Chris Brewster, superintendent of Santa Fe South Schools, a charter school system that serves 4,000 students in south Oklahoma City.
Oklahomans, though, are watching the gridlock. Somebody has to give, he said.
“I think what we’re all sort of fearful of, at least on this side of the situation, is that it will remain unresolved in a few weeks’ time, and a chance to really affect kids’ lives across the state will be missed. And, that would be a travesty,” Brewster said.
When asked about the possibility Wednesday that lawmakers may return home with nothing to show, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the “choice is in the House’s court,” while House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, indicated the outcome is ultimately up to the Senate.
On Tuesday, the House gave the final OK to a voucher-type tax credit plan that benefits private and homeschool parents. However, they rejected an expanded public school funding plan that includes up to $8,000 teacher raises and $3,000 staff stipends.
McCall promised that he’ll prevent the tax credits measure from reaching Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk until legislators also pass a compromise on public school funding. Treat accused him of holding “the school choice legislation hostage.”
State Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said that from the outside, it seems like Republicans are getting closer to an agreement, but “still have too much of their egos in play.”
She said her constituents are frustrated by the gridlock and concerned that legislative inaction and bickering could push more teachers out of the classroom.
“With all of these games going on, I can totally see the Senate going, ‘Nope, we’re just going to do a flat budget this year,’” Ranson said. “I cannot imagine what that will do to the psyche of folks who work in public education. We’re already looking at retirements coming up. This is going to be a shove over the cliff.”
Kyle Reynolds, Woodward Public Schools superintendent, said he’s “extremely concerned” that public schools may leave with nothing. He said two or three weeks ago, he was optimistic that legislators would find a path forward, but in the past week, it feels like there’s little give on either side.
“Some of the rhetoric that we’ve heard this legislative session has been disheartening because it’s kind of my way or the highway,” Reynolds said. He likened the discord to a frustrated person who says they’re going to take their toys to a different sandbox.
Meanwhile, he said school districts are entering educator contract signing season and still have no idea what their budget picture will look like.
“In a year when we’ve got historic funding opportunities, now’s the time to increase the funding in such a way that it’s going to make a difference in the teacher shortage, and it’s going to make a difference in what we can do for our support staff… and improve that morale and do everything that we can for kids to make sure they have the opportunity to be successful in the future,” Reynolds said.
Erika Wright, with the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, said the legislative gridlock is a testament to the fact that most Oklahomans don’t want to use public tax dollars to pay for private schools.
“If they are so locked in to getting their way on this tax credit business that it prevents them from putting funding, in a surplus year, into public education and teacher and support staff raises, that’s a travesty that I don’t know that we can recover from,” Wright said. “This is crucial that they do this.”
She said she’s worried that lawmakers are going to adjourn without doing what needs to be done.
“Put your big boy pants on and get something done for our kids,” she said. “If you can’t come to an agreement (on vouchers), then scrap it and start over next year, but don’t leave everybody hanging in a lurch.”
Robert Reck, a retired educator who lives in Tulsa, said there’s a conflict between legislators who are listening to their constituents and those who are listening to lobbyists. Neither side seems willing to budge, he said.
But, he said lawmakers aren’t going to be able to go home to their districts empty handed.
“With the amount of money that they’re sitting on, I don’t think any of their constituents are going to be satisfied with them passing nothing,” Reck said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.