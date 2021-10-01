Efficient fleet keeps police on the streets

Brand new patrol vehicles not only give departments efficient equipment, but it also keep more officers on the streets.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said TPD now has Enterprise Fleet Management System, which allows them to offload vehicles and invest those funds back into their fleet.
“It will not only affect the finance aspect of our budget, but also the time that we lose to vehicles being in the shop,” said King. “Not only are we paying to have them fixed but they’re also in the shop two or three days at a time.”
King said the department used to spend up to $40,000 on maintenance of all vehicles, and now those funds can go toward payments of the new vehicles.
The city entered into a lease agreement for four Dodge Charger police vehicles at the request of King in August. King and others flew to Florida to pick up the vehicles, and drove those back to Tahlequah.
TPD officers who received the four new vehicles were: Lt. Brandon Vick, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood, Sgt. Shawn Presley, and Sgt. Matt Frits.
“When you have better equipment it’s a little easier to do your job – getting to and from calls, pride in the position and being in a newer vehicle instead of driving a 15-year-old Crown Victoria with a 185,000 miles on it," King said.
King said seven of the 10 Dodge Ram special service vehicles should be off the assembly line shortly.
“It will equip the rest of the supervisors and then five patrol officers who are in the oldest cars and have the most seniority,” he said.
There will be close to 40 operational vehicles at TPD and King said they will have 25 other vehicles once all of the Enterprise ones are in.
King has been chief of TPD since 2013, and he said there’s never been a program of this magnitude for the department.
“It’s one of the issues why our fleet had gotten so bad because each year at budget time, when it was money that needed to be cut out of the budget, it usually came out of the vehicles," he said
Tahlequah wasn’t the only department to get new vehicles this year. Hulbert Assistant Police Chief Demontrion Davenport said they purchased a 2020 Ford Explorer recently, and that went to him.
Davenport was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he was first hired on at the department. He said HPD is looking to phase out the Tahoes in the next year or so.
“It is essential to peace officers, especially out here where we’re at in Hulbert and our nearest backup is however far away,” said Davenport. “At the end of the day, this is our office and we spend the majority of our time inside our vehicles.”
Patrol officers can rack up several hundreds of miles weekly, and Davenport said an efficient fleet can help reduce the costs of fuel they use.
“The better the vehicle, the better is it on gas. When we got the Explorer, it had 22 miles on it, and it has 1,048 now. Racking up miles on these vehicles is easy to do and we try not to do that, but we get calls out in the county or if we get into a pursuit, it’s better to have a vehicle you can rely on,” he said.
There are eight vehicles currently in Hulbert’s fleet.
