Egg prices are up due to a number of factors, leaving many local residents looking for fresh options and keeping their own flocks.
The recent spike in egg prices is the result of a series of events that began with the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, a rapidly spreading viral disease that can infect many types of birds.
“HPAI can travel in wild birds, and they may not appear sick, but it is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys,” said Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension office agriculture educator. “Flock owners – small and backyard flocks, as well as commercial industries – should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. The virus can spread through droppings or nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil. “
Birds afflicted with this disease exhibit a lack of energy and appetite, difficulty breathing or coughing, sneezing, and/or runny nose.
“Their eggs production could decrease or produce softer or thin shells or misshapen eggs,” said Parolini. “Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb wattles, and hocks, as well as purple or blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs, could also indicate HPAI.”
According to Parolini, on May 1, 2022, a statewide ban was placed on all poultry exhibition, public sales, and swap meets to prevent any potential spread of HPAI. This ban was lifted on May 31.
“This order was in response to HPAI, which had been confirmed in a domestic poultry flock in Sequoyah County,” she said. “State officials placed a quarantine on the affected premises, while federal and state partners work jointly to assess the extent of the infection.”
That year, Parolini said, 44.4 million layer chickens — poultry bred for egg, not meat production — were depopulated because of avian influenza.
“When it comes to laying hen production, it takes months for them to grow to sexual maturity, start laying eggs and provide a consistent supply at peak production,” she said. “Since so many chickens were wiped out, we now have a decrease in production, which results in higher prices.”
Parolini said the decrease in production due to HPAI didn’t help egg prices, but there are other factors that contributed to the increase in prices – including higher fuel, feed, and fertilizer costs as well as additional avian influenza outbreaks.
But just how high have egg prices been climbing?
“At this time in 2021, eggs were $1.47 a dozen; in 2022, they were $1.93 a dozen, and today we’re still at $4 a dozen,” said Rodney Holcomb, OSU Extension specialist in food economics, in a press release from Jan. 20. “The line chart just goes straight up.”
To avoid the grocery store, many people are now on the hunt for fresh eggs from local sources. In fact, at the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market's annual meeting on Jan. 14, TFM President Marla Saeger listed eggs as one of the most-requested foods for next season.
Others have taken egg production into their own hands. Tahlequah resident Amanda Craig has 23 birds, a mixed flock of heavyweight breeds like Buff Orpingtons and Sussex to smaller Bantam types, like the small version of the Naked Neck, or “Turken,” and Mille Fleur, or “bearded chicken.”
“Chickens are fairly easy to raise,” said Craig. “They have the natural instinct to fend for themselves. Not only that, they are very smart.”
Craig collects an average of seven to nine eggs a day.
“Most of my flock is less than 3 months old at the moment,” she said. “My egg-laying hens are all about 6 years old, and we will begin culling them for their meat once egg production ceases with them.”
Craig said store-bought eggs just don’t taste or smell as good as farm-raised eggs.
“My birds are allowed to free-range most of their diet; this creates a more tasty, dark yellow to orange egg yolk. When chickens are allowed to eat grasses and seeds, it keeps the eggs from having that sulfur ‘eggy’ smell,” she said. “As far as size, it depends on the birds. I get anywhere from extra-large eggs all the way down to small.”
Craig said while the price of eggs in the store has risen almost 50% since October, so has the cost of feed.
“I’ve learned to compensate the cost of feed by giving my birds the opportunity to get a large amount of their diet via free range and feed them table scraps,” she said. “We also eat several of the birds who are older or aren’t good layers, so it’s a double win in the saving money category. Plus, if you manage your flock appropriately, you will have an endless supply of meat and eggs, with little effort and low cost.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.