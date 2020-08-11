EGGS-ACTLY TO ORDER: Readers' top three breakfast joints serving up traditional plates and more

There’s a certain comfort that only a hot breakfast can provide, and it doesn't necessarily have to be served up in the morning.
While breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, "second breakfast" could be just as fundamental. At Boomarang Diner, the chef will cook it up all day long, giving customers the opportunity to eat breakfast anytime they want. Manager Eric Wells said customers take advantage of the service.
“My personal favorite time of day to have breakfast has always been at night, as far as the full eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast go,” he said. “We don’t just offer it, but we literally sell it all day long. It’s a big part of our sales, from open to close.”
Boomarang sells “a ton” of its signature breakfast, which essentially comes in three different sizes. It has the Big Breakfast, which includes two eggs, three slices of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns, and toast or biscuit and gravy. The Small Breakfast includes all of that, but with smaller portions. And the Elvin’s Ultimate Breakfast delivers extra of each, but without asking the customer to choose between bacon or sausage. The downtown diner also has several omelettes, pancakes, and an Eggwhich.
Del Rancho is famous its Steak Sandwich Supreme. However, early risers can forfeit the buns and add eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy or toast and jelly with the Chicken Fried Steak Supreme off the restaurant's breakfast menu. Summer Coiner, of Del Rancho, said that and the Chicken Fried Chicken Supreme are popular choices among customers, but she thinks the Ranch Breakfast might be the favorite.
“You get two eggs, biscuit and gravy or toast, a side of diced potatoes, and your choice between bacon and sausage,” said Coiner. “And then we have the Rodeo, which is a pancake platter that’s also pretty popular. You can get one pancake with two eggs and your choice between bacon and sausage.”
A variety of omelettes and biscuits are also available. The restaurant stops serving breakfast at 11 a.m., but it’s good enough to entice early risers, as wait staff are slammed every morning with people going through the drive-thru on their way to work, or those who prefer to dine in.
“We have a lot of law enforcement that come through in the morning,” she said. “Everybody knows everybody here, and most of us have been here more than 10 years. So we try to just make it happy and an easy place for everybody to visit.”
Those driving down Muskogee Avenue in the morning will notice a packed parking lot outside Jimmy’s Egg. The restaurant has become a staple for breakfast eaters, serving up all the classics and more until 2 p.m. Customers will find the traditional lineup there, but also 10 different omelettes, five skillets, as well as breakfast burritos and tacos.
Although Boomarang, Jimmy’s Egg, and Del Rancho placed first, second and third, respectively, in the Daily Press’s Best of Cherokee County Readers Choice Awards for 2020, local resident David Watts said people shouldn’t forget Big Red Restaurant. He always recommends the breakfast there, where in his opinion, even on a bad day, the scratch-made biscuits are better than anywhere else.
“I personally either order an omelette, or three eggs over easy with hash browns, biscuits and gravy,” he said.
Most will agree a breakfast should be warm and deserves the attention of taste buds as soon as it’s on the plate. Aside from that, it's one meal for which preferences vary. In Tahlequah, though, it seems to be appreciated, no matter how it’s served.
“For me, there isn’t one certain item,” said Wells. “It’s about getting it right. Breakfast is a very particular food and everyone wants it done a certain way. You can cook eggs and bacon 15 different ways, and everyone prefers it differently. You see a lot of people’s personality in how they eat their breakfast.”
