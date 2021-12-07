With the support of the Equity Council, the National Cancer Institute is launching the Early Investigator Advancement Program to facilitate the advancement of scientists from diverse backgrounds to become independent investigators.
Applications to the EIAP must be submitted by Dec. 31. The target start date will be March 1, 2022. The EIAP will hold a pre-application webinar on Dec. 9 from 3-4 p.m.
Potential applicants should visit the EIAP webpage for information about eligibility, application instructions, and the webinar link, which will be available soon. For information, visit https://www.cancer.gov/about-nci/organization/crchd/diversity-training/eiap?cid=eb_govdel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.