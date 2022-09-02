Elders play bingo, socialize during CN Holiday event

Elders enjoyed food, games, contests and company during the Elders' Fun event on Sept. 2, part of 2022 Cherokee National Holiday.
Held at the Chota Conference Center, Elders' Fun started at noon and ran until 4 p.m. Event manager Lisa James said the event is for individuals ages 50 and older.
"We play bingo for prizes and give them a meal," said James.
James said they also host a crazy hat contest and a talent contest for attendees.
"Everyone can socialize and have a fun time," she said.
James said the celebration for elders started off small many years ago, and since then, it has taken on a life of its own. It is highly anticipated by the people working it.
"The staff just can't wait," she said. "They love the elders."
This year marked the first time the multipronged event has been held on a Friday, as it typically takes place on Saturday. Despite the change -- by James' estimate -- about 200 people had arrived at the venue shortly after the fun started.
Porum resident Barbara Harris said she's been coming to Elders' Fun since it was originally hosted behind the Restaurant of the Cherokees. She likes all the CNH events -- like the parade and powwow -- and "really really" enjoys the bingo.
"A lot of people consider [bingo] gambling, but I don't," said Harris. "It works the brain."
Harris came to the event with her daughter, Thelma Johnson, from Okay.
"This is my second time coming," said Johnson. "Oh, I enjoy it. It's wonderful."
However, Harris has one gripe.
"Ever since they moved [locations] I have not bingoed yet," said Harris. "One time, I did win the silly hat contest."
Harris recalled a time she did get a bingo.
"The only thing I remember winning was a tool kit for men," said Harris. "I kept it for a while and then I gave it away. But I was just tickled to win."
