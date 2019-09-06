Early voting for a city of Tahlequah sales tax proposition and a Keys School bond was open Thursday and Friday.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell reported there were 40 voters Thursday, and 57 on Friday.
“I am pretty pleased with the turnout,” said Rozell.
The Election Board will not know how many people were voting early for the Tahlequah proposition or there for the Keys bond until all of the numbers are in after Tuesday’s vote.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lines are possible at peak voting times. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
For more information, visit www.elections.ok.gov, or contact the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261.
