The Cherokee County Republican Women will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Municipal Armory in Room 2.
Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, will give the program. The Election Board is under the Oklahoma State Election Board, which has a very informative website.
The totals of registered voters by parties in each county or from the whole state can be found there.
The following is from the website and includes data for registered voters in the state as of Jan. 15, 2020: Democrats, 777,770; Republicans, 1,008,775; Libertarians, 9,274; and independents, 331,078. The total number of registered voters in the state is 2,126,897.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club (known as CCRW) are: to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates and its ideals; and to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the party's nominees. Those with questions about the CCRW or who are Republican candidates and want to speak to the club can call CCRW President Nancy Dyson, at 918-239-0900. Guest, both women and men, are welcome.
CCRW meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 2. The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10 a.m., and the program begins at 11 a.m. Each month, the club picks a place to eat a Dutch-treat lunch after the meeting. This month, the club will eat at the Soroptimist International Soup Luncheon and silent auction at the Cherokee County Community Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Armory. Contact Josh Owen, county chairman, at 918-822-3237 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.