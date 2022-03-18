Election officials say voter 'purges' don't happen here

Cherokee County election officials say complaints about active voters being purged from the rolls are largely misplaced, and any mistakes can be cleared up quickly.
The Oklahoma State Election Board completed its routine purging of the voter rolls in April 2021, finding 4,034 duplicate voter registrations and 110,973 inactive registrations. The board is required by law to perform the voter list maintenance every two years. Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell explained last week how voters can avoid being crossed off the rolls, and how they can stay on top of their status year-round.
“They call it a purge, and it’s not a purge. It is what’s called 'confirmation cards,' and we send those out on odd years to make sure people are still registered if they haven't voted, if they’ve moved. If we get a piece of mail back from them, then we’ll send them those confirmation cards,” said Rozell.
If a registered voter misses two federal elections – that’s eight years – that person is deleted from the voter registry.
“You have the time in between; you go inactive, and all you have to do to reactivate yourself is to vote or update your voter registration,” said Rozell.
There have been several area reports of voters who said they’ve been purged from the rolls, even though they cast ballots in the last election. But most complaints came from former area residents who have moved into Tulsa County. And Rozell said that’s not how her office operates.
“We update records from [the Department of Public Safety] if they update their driver’s license. We update records if they fill out a new voter registration here with us. We don’t just go in and start deleting people who have been voting,” she said.
Voters must be at least 18 years old or meet the age requirements to preregister. Anyone who is at least 17-1/2 years old can preregister. Those who preregister cannot vote until they turn 18 and the application has been approved by their county election board. Applicants will be mailed voter ID cards upon approval of their registration. Applications received less than 25 days before an election in which the applicant is eligible to vote will be held and processed immediately following the election.
Those convicted of a felony may also register to vote when they have fully served their sentences; any term of incarceration, parole or supervision; or completed a period of proportion ordered by a court.
Rozell said she would be notified if registered voters transfer counties, and they would be taken off the registry with the county from which they transferred.
New voters who use the OK Voter Portal must print, sign and submit their registration applications to their county election boards to complete the process.
“The online voter portal is a great way to check any of your things. It will tell you your information, where you vote, your affiliation, and you can view sample ballots,” said Rozell.
Those who have moved to a new county will need to complete a new paper voter registration application and mail or hand-deliver it to the county election board. People who have changed their names, such as those who have recently married, will also need to complete new paper applications.
Voters who need to change their names, addresses or political affiliations must fill out another voter registration application form. Political affiliations cannot be changed between April 1 and Aug. 31 in any even-numbered year.
Rozell advised that the deadline to request absentee ballots for the April 5 school board elections is Monday, March 21.
Get help
Area residents can see if they’re registered by checking the OK Voter Portal. The Cherokee County Election Board is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more, visit oklahoma.gov/elections, or call the CCED at 918-456-2261.
