District patrons cast their votes April 4 on bond issues for both Grand View School and Hulbert Public Schools, but only one measure passed.
Grand View’s single-series bond was approved for the addition of features to make the facilities safer.
“We’re thankful and grateful to the community,” said Grand View School Superintendent Larry Ben. “We feel like this is the will of the community to support the project and build these classrooms.”
Ben said the project will include construction of six classrooms, with one being a safe room. The bond also includes remodeling of part of the middle school to create a more secure entrance.
Ben said he is not certain when the construction will start, as school officials are in the stage of making plans with architects, but he assumes it will be two to three months from now. Grand View has a master facility plan, which is being carried out in three phases. Funds for the first phase are already earmarked, for the remodel and the entrance security project at the elementary school.
Phase 2 was the portion approved through the April 4 bond. Phase 3, the final one, does not have funding yet, but Ben said the school is saving space for this project. Phase 3 will add a multiuse facility for competitive sports and fine arts programs.
“When the time is right, we will have to have funding for that, and at that point in time, we will have to ask the community if they would vote for it,” said Ben.
The phases and new additions will not only create a safer campus for Grand View, Ben said, but it will also offer a building students and staff will be proud of.
The Hulbert Public Schools bond issue, which those affiliated called a capital investment election, was for a new sports complex and improvements to the gymnasium. The bond, which received 54.22% “yes” votes, did not pass for Hulbert, as bonds must receive 60% of the votes to be approved.
Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate said school officials and staffers plan to regroup, reassess, and present the bond again. She said making changes to the bond will be discussed, especially after feedback is given for why voters rejected it. But she doesn’t know what they would change, because the facilities are needed for the school.
“So we were close, and that was a positive thing,” said HPS Athletic Director Jordan Hill. “It wasn’t a landslide loss. It was a very tight loss that we feel is a winnable thing we can gain the next time around.”
Choate said low voter turnout could partly explain the failure of the issue.
