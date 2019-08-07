A special election is set for Tuesday, Sept. 10, for the city of Tahlequah sales tax proposition and a Keys school bond proposition.
Early voting will be the Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave. The board office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information or questions about registering to vote, call the Election Board at 918-456-2261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.