OKLAHOMA CITY -- Advocates for the blind are celebrating a new law that adds blind Oklahomans to the list of people allowed to vote by electronic mail-in ballot.
Starting next July, advocates say that Oklahoma will become one of the first paper-ballot states in the nation to expand electronic voting access to blind residents. Some estimates indicate about 73,000 blind or visually impaired residents live in Oklahoma.
For nearly a decade, federal and state law has required the electronic delivery of absentee ballots for overseas active-duty military personnel and registered voters, and advocates for the blind have been pressing since 2019 to expand that option to them as well, said state Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, who authored House Bill 1711.
"The great part is we're not having to reinvent the wheel, and we're adapting it to fit this medical need," Hill said.
Hill said a constituent named Leah, who is both blind and paraplegic, first requested the bill. She told him that her parents currently have to fill out her ballot, and while she trusts them, she worries that future caregivers could change her vote without her knowledge.
"Something that I think each of us hold sacred is our right to vote and for our voice to be heard," Hill said. "And so we really believed it was extremely important to find a way to keep a secure election process, but also secure Leah's ability and right to vote."
Still, Hill said it's difficult to find a state that has a paper-based ballot system like Oklahoma that offers this type of service, so Oklahoma will be a pioneer in developing such a system for the blind.
Hill said blind voters will still be required to submit a paper copy of their ballot, but this will allow them to vote electronically and print it out, giving them the assurance that their vote is really their vote. They can also continue to vote in person if they wish.
"We feel that this is the first step for us to be truly voting independently," said Jay Doudna, an Oklahoma City resident and member of the Oklahoma Council for the Blind.
Doudna said when the blind vote absentee now, someone has to help them because everything has to be filled out and put in a green envelope. He said by allowing electronic absentee balloting, blind Oklahomans can use a screen reader that reads the computer screen to them out loud.
"I haven't talked with any blind person who's not in favor of it," Doudna said. "I think we feel this is something that's moving the ball forward. It's a step in the right direction."
But he said advocates want to have input when the state Election Board begins the process of implementing the new system to ensure it's truly accessible for the blind. He said he's been encouraged so far by how well state election officials have worked with the state's blind community while developing the legislation, and he anticipates that cooperation with continue.
Doudna said he has enough vision that he's able to see the green absentee voter envelope and can use a magnifier to check the boxes. He also lives close enough to a post office mailbox and his polling location that he can walk.
But he said most blind Oklahomans have to find someone to drive them to the polls. And, when they get there, sometimes poll workers don't know what to do with them. In-person voting machines read the ballot choices to the blind, but last time it took the machine 25 minutes to read through his entire ballot, he said.
Ashley Howard, a spokeswoman for NewView Oklahoma, said the group has been focused on public policy that would increase voting access. The nonprofit works to empower individuals to maximize opportunities for independence.
One of the first things blind individuals lose is their ability to drive, and there's already a "big challenge" in terms of just getting to polling locations, Howard said. There's also no accessibility for the blind under the current paper absentee ballot system.
"They require somebody else to read it to you, and really to help you fill it out," she said. "And so when you think about the autonomy of casting a vote without somebody else essentially casting it for you or even being privy to who and how you're voting, the autonomy that's going to come with creating a more accessible system for these folks is huge. It's a big deal, and hopefully, will improve and increase voter turnout, which would be wonderful."
Paul Ziriax, the state election secretary, said the state Election Board will accept public bids for a system similar to the one the state currently uses for its overseas voters.
"Such a system would securely deliver the absentee ballots electronically, and allow blind voters to mark the ballot on their personal computer," he said. "The law requires a marked ballot to be printed and returned by mail in the same manner as absentee ballots for physically incapacitated voters, which includes an absentee affidavit witnessed by two persons."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
