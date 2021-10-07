Tahlequah schools welcomed dozens more students on the hoof than they usually do on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
As a part of a nationwide initiative, youngsters who normally take the bus or drive to school participated in National Walk to School Day.
According to Tahlequah principals, walking is healthy for children because it builds strong bodies and stimulates brain activity. Children develop social relationships while they walk, and it promotes independence. Many also find walking fun. Tahlequah boasts trees, birds, squirrels, and other wildlife that can spark a child’s imagination.
For Alicia Rodgers, Greenwood Elementary principal, physical fitness is a passion. She learned to stay active from her elementary school PE teacher.
“I’ve always been passionate about it. Being outdoors is even better exercise than being inside a gym. I have learned this as a result of my PE teacher. He’s alive today because of the things he did, and I now carry that through adulthood and am passing that down to our students,” said Rodgers.
She said if people understood how important physical activity is, it could change their life.
Tahlequah Public Schools held the event last year, but turnout was not as high. Rodgers attributes last year’s lagging numbers to the pandemic. This year, kids were excited to stretch their legs.
Rodgers has seen a decline in physical activity since the start of the pandemic, so this year’s event felt refreshing for students and their families.
“After spending a year in lockdown, watching a screen has affected motor skills,” she said. “The more physical fitness our kids can get, the better off. It is great for their brain development and for their behavior.”
Greenwood students started their walk at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center and strolled north toward the campus. Between 35 and 40 kids took part. Many of them told Rodgers they wanted to continue the practice every day. She said she is open to exploring options for holding the event more frequently.
“It was a beautiful morning with great weather. It was successful,” she said.
The PE teacher at Greenwood has also started a walking class. The goal is to beat their principal in a walking race. The kids still have some ground to make up.
Cherokee Elementary School also participated in Walk to School Day. Principal Marissa McCoy said the event is also good for families.
“Events like these are important so students, and their families can participate in activities that promote healthy living," she said. "We will continue to host healthy living events, but they will have a different focus. This week was also Family PE Week, so we posted physical activities on our Facebook page that students can do with their families."
Cherokee Elementary educators agree walking improves environmental conditions near the school. They sent home a flyer reminding parents that in addition to encouraging physical activity, walking to school teaches children safe walking skills, and reduces traffic and pollution near schools.
For the event, Cherokee Elementary students met up at the NSU parking lot near the Wesley Foundation and walked eastward on Goingsnake Street toward the school.
Heritage Elementary students chugged along from the John Hair Cultural Center and Museum parking lot onto Whittmore Lane, northbound to the school. Some kids walked, but many brought their own rides to school.
"The kids were able to bring their bikes and scooters because it is a walk-bike event. It’s a big deal for the kids who don’t live close," said Amanda Vance, Heritage Elementary principal.
She was also surprised by the parent turnout. Some parents said they enjoyed it so much last year that they wanted to do it again.
"It’s a full family participation that was exciting to see. That’s always a great thing," said Vance.
