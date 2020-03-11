The Greenwood Elementary School kitchen was handed over to a half dozen students Tuesday as they competed in the 2020 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.
"It's quite a level of competition that's pretty amazing," said Monica Kjosen, Sodexo district manager. "We change it [theme] up each year. It's always a lot of fun."
This theme for the 10th annual competition was "Reimage School Lunch," and 20 Tahlequah Public Schools elementary students entered recipes. Six were selected to participate in this districtwide event.
With volunteers from Sodexo, TPS food service, and Tahlequah High School's culinary class, the young chefs prepared a dish or two which they had selected.
Lily Hutchins, a Greenwood Elementary fourth-grader, competed last year, coming in third. She said she usually cooks at home, and she likes to compete to show off her talent. This year, she cooked up veggie-filled spaghetti and meatballs.
"It's my favorite food, and I really like it at school," said Lily. "After the last contest, I cooked almost every dinner."
Kylee Wuensche, Cherokee Elementary fifth-grader, was assisted by Samantha Galentine, HES food service worker, to make cheese ravioli with pesto sauce.
"I'm loving this. I like seeing these kids take an interest in cooking," said Galentine.
Kylee said the dish is her favorite thing to make for her dad.
Kylee's parents attended the event. Her dad, Dustin, said the contest is a confidence booster, and her mom, Kerri, said Kylee is a picky eater, but wants to make pesto all the time.
"I think this gives them something to look forward to, and something they may want to do when they grow up," said Kerri.
Greenwood Elementary fourth-grader Treyton Short got the recipe for vegetarian Mexican stuffed bell peppers from a healthy food app.
"It's blooming with flavor," he said. "When I grow up, I just want to be a head chef."
Treyton said the hardest parts about the competition were cutting the cilantro and getting the core out of the bell pepper.
Lukas Limore, Heritage Elementary first-grader, made burgerballs.
"It's meat, cheese, bacon, and certain optional flavors," he said. "I made 39 balls. I had fun."
The meat mix is then wrapped in a biscuit, brushed with egg, and sprinkled with sesame seeds before baking.
A second-grader at Heritage, Reese Dotson created a chicken and apple-cranberry salad served with sweet potato chips.
"I cook at my nanny's house," said Reese. "I like salad."
Another chicken dish was made by Cherokee Elementary fifth-grader Iris Martin: crispy baked paprika and garlic chicken legs and oven-baked sweet potato fries with a dipping sauce.
"I just love cooking, and this sounded really fun to do," said Iris.
While the competition was a little stressful, she said, Lily thought it was pretty cool to be cooking in the big kitchen.
The judges were TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock, Executive Director of Curriculum and Personnel DeAnn Mashburn, Director of Maintenance and Transportation Brad Jones, and Ron L'Heureux, a culinary instructor at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee.
L'Heureux said he was impressed with the quality of the dishes.
"They did really well, especially at the elementary level," he said.
Judges awarded points to each one in the following categories: originality, ease of preparation, healthy attributes, kid friendliness, taste, plate appearance, and student presentation.
Ashlock said it was a difficult competition to judge.
"All of the students did an outstanding job. It all tasted wonderful. It was healthy, and they gave great presentations," he said.
All participants got a Sodexo goodie bag and medal. Those in second and third place also received trophies. The first-place winner won a cooking set, mixing bowls, a Fit Bit, pot holders, and a Future Chef apron.
Earning honorable mentions were Kylee, Treyton, and Lily. Reese was third and Lukas was second place. Iris had the most points for first place.
"I really didn't expect this," she said. "It's amazing."
Her mom, Adrienne, said Iris worked really hard on the dish.
"She made it three or four times. We didn't get tired of it, so we thought that was good," said Martin.
Iris will now be considered for one of the 40 regional finalist spots. Those regional winners will compete to become one of the five national finalists, who will then make videos to be voted on by the public.
Check it out
For more information on the Future Chef Challenge and to vote on the national winners when they are available, visit SodexoUSA.com.
