Eleven area defendants have been sentenced in the wake of a multi-agency investigation referred to as "Operation Cesar's Palace," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Muskogee.
The suspects were indicted on March 22, 2018, and were sentenced on various dates from April 2019 to October 2019 following their guilty pleas or jury verdicts, along with the completion of pre-sentence reports for each.
Stilwell residents sentenced were: Waylon Lee Williams, 38; Chassidy Dawn Burke, 38; Jesse Ryan Catron, 39; Evonnie Marie Simmons, 38; Josh Caleb Simmons, 39; Megan Charise Watkins, 27; and Kris Lee Hall, 41. Those from Westville included: Carl Alvin Cushing, 61; and Donnie Dean Burke, 36. Also sentenced were Sharon Eloise Davis, 53, Bunch; and Amber Rae Kirk, 38, Lincoln, Arkansas.
A 12th individual named in the indictment - Brianna Deanyae Smith, 49, Westville - was acquitted in a Jan. 25, 2019, jury trial on a charge of drug conspiracy.
Each defendant was sentenced for drug conspiracy. Williams was sentenced on Oct. 8 to 125 months in prison and five years' supervised release. Chassidy Burke on June 26 received 21 months in prison and three years' supervised release. Catron was handed a sentence Oct. 8 for 46 months in prison and five years' supervised release. Evonnie Simmons was sentenced Oct. 10, to 51 months in prison and five years' supervised release. Josh Simmons on Aug. 14 was given 51 months in prison and five years' supervised release. Kirk was sentenced May 15 to 21 months in prison and three years' supervised release. On Oct. 9, Cushing was sentenced to 180 months in prison and 10 years' supervised release. Watkins was sentenced June 27, receiving 33 months in prison and three years' supervised release. Hall was sentenced Oct. 9 to 121 months in prison and five years' supervised release. Davis on April 17 was handed15 months in prison and three years' supervised release. Donnie Burke was sentenced on May 15 to 18 months in prison and three years' supervised release.
The law enforcement agencies involved in the probe were the Drug Enforcement Administration; Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics; National Guard Counterdrug Task Force; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Bureau of Indian Affairs; U.S. Marshal Service; Cherokee Nation Marshal Service; Oklahoma Highway Patrol; District 27 District Attorney's Drug Task Force; Adair County Sheriff's Office; Tulsa County Sheriff's Office; Stilwell Police Department; Broken Arrow Police Department; Tulsa Police Department; and the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The investigation was coordinated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester credited the work of law enforcement agencies and how they have worked over several months.
"An investigation and prosecution of this magnitude cannot be accomplished without many cooperating law enforcement agencies," he said. "Much of the work by investigators and prosecutors alike did not happen during normal business hours. They worked late nights and weekends for months on end. Their dedication to this investigation and prosecution for the benefit of rural Oklahoma was inspiring."
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over each of the sentencing hearings. The defendants will remain in custody pending transportation to the designated federal facility at which the nonparolable sentences will be served.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Wallace prosecuted the case.
