Elk at Nickel Preserve thriving, two decades on

Freedom abounds for the elk herd living on 17,000 acres of land in Cherokee County on the J.T Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve. It's the largest privately protected conservation area in the Ozarks, giving the elk plenty of space to roam, and then some.
It's been roughly a couple decades since the sizable ungulates were reintroduced into the area. Elk were thought to have roamed the Ozarks region more than 160 years before then. Preserve Manager Jeremy Tubbs said the herd is not restricted to the just the 17,000 acres. He said before they were brought back to the area, the decision was made that the elk would be free-ranging.
Over the years, the herd's numbers have fluctuated, although the preserve doesn't have a fixed number. Many of the initial elk that were reintroduced were electronically tagged, but the free-roaming beasts have since given birth to new generations. Tubbs said there are approximately 40 elk in the herd located on the Nickel Preserve.
Besides the size of the preserve, there are several factors that make it a suitable habitat for the elk.
"The area around the preserve has sparse development and low road densities, which both are favorable to the elk," said Tubbs. "The preserve offers several suitable habitats that elk prefer: mature forest, quality understory, and open field areas. Elk seek sanctuary in the mature forest and areas with greater understory."
The elk will feed off the understory, which is the vegetation beneath the area's main forest canopy, but are also known to forage in the open fields. Although the preservation's staff do not typically come in direct contact with the herd, the elk do benefit from their land management activities, such as prescribed fires, prairie restoration, and supplying winter forage for the elk, when Tubbs said food sources are least abundant.
Tubbs said the No. 1 land management practice that benefits the elk and most species at the preserve is the use of prescribed fires, or controlled burns.
"The fire opens the forest canopy, allowing sunlight to reach the forest floor, rejuvenating and encouraging native plant productivity," he said. "After a controlled burn, the elk will immediately move into those areas to forage on the lush, tender regrowth. When the elk see smoke in the spring, it's like ringing a dinner bell."
In the past, there have been instances of poaching. In 2018, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation game wardens, with assistance of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, arrested three people in connection with the poaching of a bull elk on the preserve. At the time, Oklahoma Game Warden Brady May, assigned to Cherokee County, said in 30 years he had never seen somebody take such bold and premeditated steps to try getting away with a wildlife crime.
To Tubb's knowledge, there have not been any poaching incidents as of late. But he would only be involved with incidents that took place on the preserve, and is not privy to information about illegal poaching outside of the preserve, where some of the elk are known to have roamed.
Currently, the J.T. Nickel Preserve's facilities, including Bathtub Rocks, are closed, but its hiking trails remain open. Tubbs said it's not very common for hikers to spot an elk while walking on one of the trails, but it's definitely possible. He said if a visitor does see one walking by, the person should stay quiet and still, which may keep it from running away and allow the hiker to view it longer. Hikers should keep a distance of about 30 meters, or 100 feet, though.
"I know that people have seen elk while hiking our trails," he said. "If visitors see an elk while hiking the trails, they should enjoy the opportunity. Stay calm; the elk are more scared of the hiker during an encounter."
