Just as members of Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601 prepare to celebrate their 40th anniversary this weekend, they are also searching for a new home.
"It's something we've considered off and on for several years, but never acted on it," said Exalted Ruler Andrea Chaffin. "We hope to keep the Elks Lodge around another 40 years or more."
What spurred members of the nonprofit fraternal organization to take action was the opening of the new Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, about two miles away.
"We've seen a significant decline in people coming out. They have a steakhouse, so not as many come Friday nights for steak dinners. It's hard to compete with free concerts, especially when it's some of the same bands we book," said Chaffin. "And the development of the North End has been great for Tahlequah, but not so much for the Elks."
She remarked on how people could walk to places downtown for alcoholic drinks and not worry about driving. The lodge has a full bar and offers karaoke nights, as well as live music. A drag show is scheduled for Sept. 14.
The Elks are looking for a place that is centrally located and has more visibility. Chaffin said members have viewed several locations. They need to decide if they want to remodel a building, get one that is readily available, or purchase land to build on.
"It has to be voted on by members. We'll see which direction members want to go," said Chaffin.
The lodge and land are currently under contract, and the Elks will be out of the Murrell Road building by Oct. 1.
"A lot of people have a lot of memories in this building; a lot of people got married here," said Chaffin. "People forget we're out here. Back in the day, it was a pretty happening place. People had a reason to come to this side of town."
Lodge No. 2601 was chartered in August 1979, and the original lodge was at Grand Avenue and State Highway 51 in a stone building. A little over 8 acres of land south of Tahlequah were purchased in 1981, and the building was completed in 1982.
Arrangements have already been made for the Elks to rent the Disabled American Veterans room at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on Choctaw Street and Park Avenue. This will be used for the Elks meetings and member potlucks until they can get their own place. The Elks sponsor "Doc Dances" for people with special needs once a month, except during Special Olympics season.
"Those are funded through a grant from Elks National Foundation. Until we get a building, we will probably rent a space to continue those for all of our wonderful Doc Dance people," said Chaffin. "We still want to continue the good works; we just have to have people to come out and support us."
The lodge recently donated $3,500 worth of product to the Blue Star Mothers for the care packages to send to deployed troops.
Currently, Elks No. 2601 has 101 members. Chaffin said there used to be between 300 and 400 members, but that was 15-20 years ago.
"We're moving in a direction to recruit a younger crowd," she said. "We love our members of all ages, but the younger ones - that's who will build the lodge up and continue the legacy."
Three years ago, the average age of members was 65. Now, it is 59, according to Chaffin.
Members must be 21 or older, and cannot have a felony conviction.
"We're not going anywhere. The lodge is the membership, and the membership is the heart," said Chaffin. "Watch for big things to come. The goal is to have a much bigger impact on the community."
Get involved
For more information about Elks Lodge No. 2601, call 918-456-9358.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.