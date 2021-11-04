After a brief stay in its current location, the Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601 is again looking for a new home.
In 2020, the Elks Lodge took over the building on South Muskogee formerly known as The Venue, T-Bones, and Whiskey Jim’s, after the organization sold its old location on Murrell Road. Now, the group is looking for something a little smaller and more affordable.
“That place is nice and we love it, but we’re not busy enough long-term to keep it,” said President Isaac Koehn. “We’re all right, but we’ve just got a huge building that we don’t get the crowd for.”
The Elks Lodge’s current building can hold around 900 people, but it’s brining in roughly 70 to 80 people on Saturday nights, when the public is invited. If it were simply a business, like a bar or pub, it might be different. However, Koehn said the organization is limited on what type of events it can host because of its Elks affiliation.
“Being an Elks Lodge, we have to pay attention to our members more than just a Joe off the street,” he said. “We could have 10 people come in the door and say, 'you should have this type of event,' but if there are four Elks members who say, 'I don’t want that in my lodge,' that kind of takes care of that. And just to support a building of that size is tough when you have rules to adhere to.”
So the club is in search of a new home. The original idea of moving from its last location was to find a place closer to the downtown area to pick up more traffic. Koehn said the group might not be able to find something in the middle of Main Street, but would prefer somewhere that doesn’t take as long to get to.
“We want to be at least in town,” he said. “Where we’re at now, we don’t get any college crowd that far out of town. If you take Dewain’s, for example, they get a lot of foot traffic because of where they’re located.”
The Tahlequah Lodge is one of few Elks groups that allows the public to come in. Membership tends to fluctuate, but the club has grown to around 116 members. Still, that’s not enough for it to maintain a large facility, so the nonprofit organization relies on the community to stay afloat.
While its leaders look for a new home, the Lodge will continue to operate as normal. Cornhole nights have been moved to Wednesdays, and the bar is open to the public on Friday and Saturday nights. Fridays feature pool tournaments and karaoke, and Saturdays have live or in-house music.
The Elks Lodge is available for rent, as the group has hosted a number of weddings and quinceaneras lately. It will host the 246th Marine Corps Birthday this Saturday at 6 p.m. Get Loud for Veterans is slated for Nov. 13, when live music will be going from 3 p.m. to midnight.
As for a potential new location, Koehn said that’s a work in progress.
“We’re looking for commercial buildings that are for sale,” he said. “Still, we can’t get in too much of a rush because a property of this size and price is going to take a unique buyer, so we may be sitting on this thing for six months.”
