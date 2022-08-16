Elvis Presley Week is celebrated every year, Aug. 9-17, and it's a time when fans enjoy looking back at the singer's impact on their lives.
Laura Garner remembers the day Elvis passed away.
“I cried. There was another girl who was sitting at the table with me, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. What did they just say?’ I just remember crying,” said Garner.
While some Elvis fans can remember when the singer died, others are just now learning about "The King."
Locust Grove Public School student Barrett Redeagle, 8, has been a fan of Elvis for about a year. Barrett said he first heard Elvis when one of his friends had his mom play the song “Hound Dog.” Over his year-long obsession with Elvis, Barrett has acquired several Elvis-themed items and was even able to visit Graceland, Elvis' home in Memphis.
He said he has collected Elvis custom cleats, shirts, socks, and even a Halloween costume of the King of Rock 'n' Roll.
Lanae Mike, Barrett’s aunt, said an example of his love for the singer is when he received his Elvis-inspired cleats, which caused him to get so emotional he cried tears of joy. Mike said his obsession with learning about Elvis has even inspired her to want to learn more about the artist.
“It’s just cool to see him want to know about something that is way in the past, and watch videos and not get bored because it’s all in black and white or old-school stuff,” said Mike.
Cherokee County resident Shawna Black’s parents met because of Elvis. She said the day Elvis died, her dad went to work wearing a black armband to honor him, which prompted his future wife to ask him why he was wearing it.
Black said that shortly after her parents got married, her dad started working as an Elvis impersonator, allowing her to work video and sound at her father’s gigs. She said even though her main tastes in music are different from the sound of Elvis Presley, his music still conjures a nostalgic feeling and good memories from her childhood.
“Even though [Elvis is] something I definitely wouldn’t have picked up or listened to independently – my tastes are a lot different – it’s definitely something that has a lot of happy memories for me, which definitely makes me more of an Elvis fan,” said Black.
Amber Brunk, an advocate supervisor at Cherokee Nation One Fire, is a self-proclaimed Elvis fanatic, with over 500 items in her Elvis-based collection. She believes without Elvis, society wouldn’t have the music it has now.
“He’s the King of Rock 'n' Roll. We wouldn’t have the music we have today if it hadn’t been for Elvis Presley stepping out,” said Brunk.
Garner’s daughter, Taelor Million, said her earliest memories involve Elvis, and she has even gotten two tattoos inspired by the singer, with another one on the way.
When Million was 5 years old, she visited Graceland, and she remembers crying in the garden – like her mother did so many years ago – at Elvis’ passing.
“It’s where his final resting place is, so his grave is there. Even being so young, I understood that,and I understood that is where he was,” said Million.
Million said Elvis broke the mold for music and artists, while also merging cultures and helping other artists break through in their music careers.
“Elvis was not just a famous singer, to most Elvis fans. Elvis was a hero to a lot of people, and he was somebody that everyone looked up to,” said Million.
