EM director advises tornado readiness

Local officials say staff and volunteers are ready to roll, now that's it's officially severe weather season.
According to City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood, the National Weather Service is advising residents to be prepared.
"This coming late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could possibly bring us some severity to our area," said Underwood. "With that, the NWS is making sure to put out to the public that it's the time when people need to be thinking of their precautions."
Underwood said having a plan in place on where to seek shelter is key.
"People need to think about how are they going to get their warning and watch information. We would like for you to have three ways to receive it: with apps, local weather radio, or local TV station," he said. "We do offer our CivicReady program that's free to the public, city or county."
Underwood said now is the time for those who have safe rooms or shelters at home to clean them out.
"Clean it out to where it's ready to go and have a 'go kit' with snack items, bottled water, extra batteries, and a radio," said Underwood. "Be sure and have your phones charged in case those are needed during and after the event."
Shelters in Tahlequah include Northeastern State University's University Center basement, 605 N. Grand Ave.; Department of Human Services (only for employees and those in the building at the time), 1298 W. Fourth St.; and United Keetoowah Band Civil Defense Safe Room, Keetoowah Circle. The Northeastern Health System shelter will be for patients only, due to limited space.
These places are open in the event of a tornado warning. NSU and NHS will not allow pets.
The Chicken Creek Volunteer Fire Department built a shelter last year after the area saw extensive damage from the 2018 tornado. Keys Fire Department has a storm shelter at 26089 State Highway 82, and Keys High School as one at 26622 S. 520 Road.
In Hulbert, the fire station, cafeteria, and shelters on the east side of school and behind the county barn will be available. Peggs Assembly of God, 5974 S.H. 82, has a shelter in front of the new gym, and Lowrey Public School, 21132 E. 640 Road, has 14 underground shelters available.
Tahlequah has 12 sirens in city limits that are maintained by CCEM. Underwood said all 12 are tested every second Saturday of each month, weather permitting.
Underwood urges residents to take advantage of the city of Tahlequah's CivicReady program, a mass notification system that allows the user to receive texts, emails, and phone calls when important information is released from the city. The free opt-in service provides the public with emergency information, as well as general information.
To opt into the Tahlequah CivicReady alert program, visit https://ok-tahlequah.regroup.com/signup.
