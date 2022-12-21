Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected Thursday into Thursday night behind an Arctic cold front with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero by Friday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation will quickly transition to snow behind the front. Total snow accumulations generally 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches. A light glaze of ice will initially be possible due to a very brief period of freezing rain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions will briefly be possible behind the front with greatly reduced visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&