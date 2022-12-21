Emergency management officials are anticipating dangerous conditions as an arctic blast makes its way into the area, and civic leaders are calling for more resources for the homeless.
Scott Pettus, deputy director for city of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management, said "bitterly cold" winds are expect Thursday, Dec. 22, through Friday, Dec. 23.
"National Weather Service forecasts are predicting actual air temperatures to dip as low as negative 5 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning. Combined with northerly winds of 25-35 with gusts as high as 40 possible, this will create dangerous wind chills of negative 20 to negative 25 for all of Cherokee County," Pettus said.
Light precipitation will come with the cold front Thursday morning, when temperatures plunge from the mid-30s into the single digits by the afternoon.
"A wind chill warning, and a traveler's advisory for blowing snow, is in effect for the area through Friday at 6 p.m. Currently, up to a half-inch of snow is forecast for our immediate area, and higher amounts, up to 3-4 inches, may occur in Northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas and Missouri borders," Pettus said.
Area residents are encouraged to prepare for the dangerous and potential deadly temperatures over the next few days, and Pettus said it could last up to 100 hours.
"We may not get above freezing until Christmas Day, or perhaps Dec. 26. The expected wind chills also can freeze exposed flesh in as little as 30 minutes," he said.
First Presbyterian Church Rev. Tammy Schmidt is challenging area residents to take some risks and show up during the winter storm for those who are homeless. She plans to hand out coffee under one of the pavilions in the city, or drive and locate individuals to serve them.
"This challenge is for each of us, as individuals or as an organization, to show up and be with people [Thursday] and Friday," she said.
Schmidt is also donating 70 fleece throw blankets to the Tahlequah Day Center, and employees at Walmart contributed a $100 gift card to offset the costs.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the jail will not be used as a shelter, as there is no room. However, officers will be checking with individuals who are out and about in the dangerous conditions and advise them on other available options for shelter.
People are also urged to take preventative measures ahead of the arctic blast when it comes to water lines. Cold and/or hot water should drip from taps, and cabinet doors to kitchen and bathroom sinks should be left open so warmer air can circulate around the plumbing. Sprinklers should be drained and removed from outside hoses.
Dogs, cats and other pets - even those that normally stay outside - should be brought into the house or provided shelter elsewhere. Those with livestock should make sure water supplies do not freeze so the animals can access it.
