The Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education Family Issues Committee held a presentation July 11 on different severe weather hazards and procedures.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood and Deputy Director Scott Pettus led the presentation held at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Wilma Baldridge, Aprons and Lace OHCE reporter, reached out to Underwood and Pettus to talk about storm safety in order to further inform those in the area.
“Most of us have learned what to do in the case of a tornado,” said Baldridge. “When I emailed Scott and Mike, they said they would touch on all of the weather hazards that are possible in our community, and we thought it would be good to get a summary of what [the hazards] are and what we should do for the ones we’re not so familiar with.”
Baldridge said she hoped the presentation, which was held before the group’s community meeting, would help families be more prepared.
Underwood said he and Pettus try to educate the public and schools by doing outreach events and presentations.
“Hopefully, they better understand the significance of severe weather and any hazards and make insightful and correct decisions if an event affects them,” said Pettus.
Some of the topics Pettus discussed include sharing locations when a storm takes place, how to make an emergency go bag, and where to go in the event of a storm.
Susie Eden, president of Aprons and Lace OHCE, said knowing what to do during an emergency is essential, especially for those with kids.
“Everyone needs to know what to do you don’t need to shelter kids,” said Eden. “They need to know that this is real, and this might happen, so they’re not as scared. Sometimes older adults get more scared than little kids do.”
Pettus said a lot of the information they shared, such as how to identify the storms and the differences between a tornado watch and warning, is what he and Underwood train their weather spotters with.
When a storm takes place, Pettus said the best place to be is underground or in a safe room, but people should also know when sheltering in place is also safer than trying to make it to a storm shelter.
“Our biggest fear is having a catastrophe,” said Pettus. “Someone thinking ‘I’ve got time to get to the [Northeastern State University] university center basement,’ and they don’t, so that’s why it’s important for programs like this for people to start thinking about, ‘Where is my safe spot?’ “What is the safest avenue for me?’ These are things that will hopefully cause people to think and make an informed decision.”
Check it out
Underwood said members of the public can find a nearby storm shelter at: https://www.cityoftahlequah.com/157/Emergency-Management.
