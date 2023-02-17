Emergency Management officials are planning to have a new siren installed sometime within the next six to eight weeks.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said there was an option to either replace an existing one or add to the 13 sirens that are already situated throughout the city.
"We still have the one at Ross Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass that is needing to be looked at," Underwood said.
The plan was to have the siren fixed some time ago, but inclement weather kept the company from doing so.
"Every time we get it scheduled, it's either sleet or snow, and now it's just too wet for them to come in and do a new install," he said.
The City Council approved the purchase of the storm siren and a Generac Mobile light tower during an Aug. 17, 2022, meeting.
The quotes for both items ended up increasing due to rising costs, and the original price of the storm siren ran $1,060 more than the initial quote.
"I'm hoping to install it to the north inside the Davis Ranch housing area," Underwood said.
Officials had a separate location in mind, but had to relocate due to a gas line being in the way.
"Now we're having to regroup and wait on the weather to cooperate so we can get with the company and get them down and get them going," he said.
Tahlequah Public Works Authority partners with Underwood to determine where to place a siren.
"[TPWA] always assists [the company] and the installation. They're ready to go when I get the siren company here," he said.
The current plan is to make repairs to the existing siren while installing the new one.
Tahlequah has 13 sirens within the city limits that are maintained by CCEM.
All 13 are tested every second Saturday of each month, weather permitting.
The City of Tahlequah's CivicReady program is a mass notification system that allows users to receive texts, emails, and phone calls when important information is released.
The free opt-in service provides the public with emergency information, as well as general information.
