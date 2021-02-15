Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood is reporting no serious issues with the winter weather, but he's warning there is more to come.
Underwood said about 4 or 5 inches of snow fell between Sunday and Monday.
“I’d say at least 4 for now, and it could climb, and the National Weather Service of Tulsa is estimating between now and Thursday, 6 to 8 inches additional,” said Underwood. “I haven’t received any calls from anyone having any issues.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies are responding to calls, but they aren’t seeing vehicle crashes as of Monday morning.
City Street Department Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said his crews are working two-12-hour shifts.
“We just moving the snow out of the street for now, trying to make it where people can get around if they need to,” said Harris. “We’re keeping all of the Emergency Management parking lots opened up, and this is snow was supposed to get out of here around 11 a.m. When that does, we’ll get down back to the ice and start peeling it off so we can sand the roads.”
Harris said they only have the manpower to clear the main roadways. He said they are aware of the additional incoming snow on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
“We’re just going to get this cleaned up – all the main roads,” he said. "We’re not going into the residential areas. We don’t have the time or that manpower. We will get all of the main roads cleared and just regroup and wait for Tuesday.
According to the NWS, a wind chill warning will be in effect until 9 a.m., Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to reach minus 8 degrees Tuesday morning.
