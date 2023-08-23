A former Walmart employee, who paid restitution after embezzling $1,560 from the company, received a three-year suspended sentence and was ordered to pay a $500 fine in Cherokee County District Court last week.
On Aug. 29, 2022, one felony count of embezzlement was filed against Dakota Lee Murphy, 19, Tahlequah, and the restitution schedule was determined during a March 22, 2023, hearing for the defendant to make a one-time payment of the full amount.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, during July 2022, Walmart management noticed several cash registers had come up short. It was discovered during an internal investigation, via video surveillance, that Murphy had stolen the money from cash registers to which he was assigned over a two-month period.
Following immediate termination, the defendant was arrested for theft; however, due to the large amount stolen, Murphy was charged with embezzlement, according to reports.
Murphy initially pleaded not guilty to the charge during his initial appearance on Sept. 27, 2022.
The defendant was represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann represents the state. Associated District Judge Joshua King presided over the case.
