After he gave proof of payment of restitution, embezzlement charges have been dismissed against a former Tulsa area construction owner accused of misappropriating nearly $14,000 from an insurance company.
The felony charge was filed in Cherokee County District Court on March 14, 2023, against Jordan Edward Desbian, 32, Broken Arrow, who formerly owned Nobull Roofing Co. The state moved to dismiss the charge on Aug. 28, 2023.
According to court documents, on July 28, 2022, Desbian fraudulently appropriated an insurance check “for purposes not authorized or intended by the owner,” when it had been given to the defendant for specific purposes.
A police report was filed by homeowners in reference to an insurance fraud complaint regarding a contract roofing job that was signed June 23, 2022, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The homeowners told police that after filing a claim for a damaged roof with their insurance company, they hired Nobull Roofing Co. to make the repairs. They provided the project manager with a check issued by their insurance company, which then reportedly gave the check to the company owner, Desbien, to pay for the outstanding balance to the supply company.
Company owners told police they never received the payment from the construction company and then informed owners there would be a lien filed against their home if the amount was not paid in full within 10 days.
Desbian pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance on May 16, 2023. The total amount the defendant was accused of embezzling was $13,944.76.
