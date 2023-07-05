Three felony counts of embezzlement were filed against a Tahlequah woman after she reportedly stole more than $187,000 from Tommy Nix Auto Group during her employment there.
The charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court on June 26, 2023, against Amanda Qualyn Shores, 40.
According to court documents, between Jan. 1, 2023, and June 10, 2023, Shores reportedly embezzled $79,315 from the business. Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, she allegedly embezzled $104,990, and between Sept. 16, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023, she reportedly embezzled $2,740.
According to the court filing, the total amount Shores is accused of embezzling from Tommy Nix Auto Group is $187,045.
According to the affidavit, Shores had been a cashier for the business since December 2019. During the first week of June, while she was on vacation, her employers discovered several discrepancies in the deposits. They learned Shores receipted the cash deposits in and then receipted the cash deposit right back out; however, she allegedly did not deposit the cash into the company bank account.
According to the affidavit, when questioned by deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Shores allegedly admitted to taking the money and stated she did not think it was “that much.”
The defendant is scheduled to make her initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. on July 18. First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is listed as representing the state.
