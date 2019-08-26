Public school teachers are special people. Each fall, they open their classrooms to countless children and teenagers, regardless of the student’s background, financial status, etc., to introduce them to much more than the "three R’s."
Great teachers learn the necessary pedagogy – method and practice of teaching – as students through university studies in education, then spend years honing their craft to make the complex simple, bringing out-of-this-world concepts down to earth and connecting the ancient past with the dreams of tomorrow. A great teacher deserves our respect and appreciation. As we say in Oklahoma, they are the salt of the earth.
Teachers take on an enormous amount of responsibility – not only to teach our children, but to keep them safe, make sure they are fed during the school day, and to see all the human potential hidden beneath the veneer. As a parent, and now grandparent, I want teachers to have the best training possible prior to entering the classroom. They need classroom management skills, subject matter expertise, lesson plan development skills and soft skills that lead to group work and critical thinking. Likewise, when I visit my doctor, I want her/him to have the most and best education and training available.
For decades, the College of Education at Northeastern State University has been a stronghold for teachers. In fact, prior to becoming Northeastern State Normal School in 1909, the Cherokee National Female Seminary did an outstanding job of preparing teachers starting in 1851. We remain a buttress for professional teaching training.
With so much riding on the magic of learning that occurs between a great teacher and student, I am concerned about data from the Oklahoma Department of Education related to emergency teacher certification. CNHI reporter Janelle Stecklein took a comprehensive look at the number of emergency certified teachers who have completed their requirements. She found that fewer than one in three of the emergency certified teachers in 2017-'18 did so. Furthermore, of the approximately 3,000 emergency certified teachers last year, only 12.5 percent have received their nonemergency certification.
For background, in 2011-'12 Oklahoma approved 32 emergency certifications. In 2014-'15, the number grew to 505, and at the end of the past school year, the number swelled to 3,038, an increase of 54 percent from the previous year. These exponential increases are symptoms of problems, not the problems themselves. I will let others share their views as to how we got where we are. I prefer to look to the future with optimism. A future where university-based Teacher Education Programs are innovative, nimble, solution-oriented and embraced.
The Oklahoma Association of Colleges for Teacher Education recently released a white paper, titled “The Value of Comprehensive, University-Based, Teacher Education for Oklahoma Children.” They provide evidence that new teachers who complete a comprehensive, university-based education program are significantly more effective than those who receive emergency certificates. In addition, they include a large-scale study showing that higher numbers of emergency certified teachers were associated with lower levels of student learning.
I applaud State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who said, “I think it’s a clear indication that this not the pathway to becoming a teacher, nor has it ever been the intention to make emergency certification a pathway to becoming a teacher in the state of Oklahoma.”
School is in. Let’s do what it takes to put more university-based Teacher Education Program graduates in the classroom.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
