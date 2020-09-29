Emergency management braces for harsh winter

Officials are being informed of an active winter this year and are urging people to be overprepared rather than risk an emergency.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the National Weather Service is reporting an active winter for Oklahoma.
"Of what I've been hearing from the National Weather Service is they're looking for this to be colder, possibly more of a chance of ice and snow this year than in previous years," Underwood said. "I guess there's a science to that, but they have told us in emails and a few other ways that they're predicting that we need to be ready for specifically colder weather ahead."
In the event that there is potential for bad weather, Underwood stays in contact with the NWS in Tulsa. He said he keeps local fire departments and law enforcement agencies updated whenever new information is brought to his attention.
"With COVID-19, I really don't know what the expect as far as on the state side of emergency management. What they're plans are ahead -- they haven't really told us anything to do with weather, it's all been COVID-19 and dealing with the state health department," Underwood said. "I'm looking for something to come out here before long that will dictate to what they would like us to do for us to be ready for the upcoming winter."
According to ready.gov, if an area is under a winter storm warning, it is best to find shelter. It's advised that one should stay off roads and stay indoors.
Preparation for power outages is crucial. If the power does go out during a winter storm, it's important to keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, and a refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. Keep ice on hand to store in coolers, if necessary.
Always be prepared that power may be out for a few days. Stock up on batteries for flashlights, and keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged and gas tanks full.
If there are medical devices that are powered by electricity, talk to a medical provider about a plan for those devices.
Another misfortune during an outage is the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning. Underwood stressed that no one should heat their residence using a gas stove or oven. If using a generator, always use it outdoors and away from windows.
According to AAA, in the event that one must drive in the winter weather, precautions must be taken to ensure safety of them and others on the road.
"Winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road weather every winter," according to a AAA press release.
Only go out if necessary, and when that's the case, drive slowly, accelerate and decelerate slowly, and don't power up hills.
"Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it's better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out," said the AAA press release.
"Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don't try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight."
They advise to increase the following distance to five or six seconds, given that the increased margin of safety will provide longer distance needed if a driver has to stop.
"Don't stop if you can avoid it. There's a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling," they said.
Underwood urges residents to take advantage of the city of Tahlequah's CivicReady program, a mass notification system that allows the user to receive texts, emails, and phone calls when important information is released from the city. The free opt-in service provides the public with emergency information, as well as general information.
Learn more
To opt into the Tahlequah CivicReady alert program, visit https://ok-tahlequah.regroup.com/signup.
