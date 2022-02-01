Area residents are being urged to stay indoors and off the road as winter weather moves in.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the National Weather Service in Tulsa is reporting significant amounts of snow and sleet headed for Cherokee County.
“A winter storm is likely Wednesday [Feb. 2] and Thursday [Feb. 3] with significant accumulation of ice, sleet and snow all possible,” said Underwood. “They said plenty of uncertainty remains with precipitation type and the intensity.”
Scattered rainfall is slated for the area Tuesday afternoon and evening before temperatures begin to fall below freezing early Wednesday morning.
There will be a midday break until around 3 p.m., when sleet begins to accumulate.
Sleet and freezing rain will continue until about 10 p.m. Wednesday and then transition to snow. Snowfall will continue throughout the night and morning Thursday until 1 p.m. Another wave of snow is expected to move in Thursday evening.
“The total accumulation for snow, [NWS] is saying anywhere from 1 to 7 inches is possible. They’re saying sleet, up to an inch is possible and ice, up to a little less than half an inch possible,” said Underwood.
Cherokee County lies right in the middle of the path where there may be heavy amounts of ice for the southern part of the county, and heavy amounts of snow for the middle and northern parts of the county.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Underwood said there is time to get out and about, and get prepared to be snowed in for a few days.
“If folks will go out and gather today [Tuesday, Feb. 1], I think they would be OK up until midnight,” he said.
Emergency services are already prepared and equipped to be out as road conditions worsen over the next 24 hours.
“As far as what all involved or could be involved in this storm that’s coming through, this could possibly be far worse than what we had last year,” said Underwood. “By all means, if you do need emergency services, call 911 and check on your neighbors by phone, if anything.”
What’s next
The Daily Press will report as the winter storm moves through the area and what emergency officials are seeing throughout the remainder of the week.
