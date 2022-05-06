Emergency officials remind area residents about storm shelters

Local officials are reminding residents to prepare for severe weather, in light of last week's storms that brought widespread flooding.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said about a dozen people have registered their private shelters within the past year.
“They went on to our site and registered their shelter so we know where it is in case something happens. We can go look and see if they got out safely, and they put on there it was a brand-new shelter,” said Underwood.
Public shelters in Tahlequah include the Northeastern State University Center basement, 605 N. Grand Ave.; and United Keetoowah Band Civil Defense Safe Room, Keetoowah Circle. The Northeastern Health System shelter will be for patients only, due to limited space.
These places are open in the event of a tornado warning. NSU and NHS will not allow pets.
Keys High School, 26622 S. 520 Road, will have a safe room open to the public during severe weather. No pets are allowed with the exception of service animals.
Keys Fire Department, 26089 State Highway 82, will open its storm shelter in the event of a tornado warning. Service animals are allowed.
In Hulbert, the fire station, cafeteria, and shelters on the east side of school and behind the county barn will be available. Shelter is also offered at Norwood School and in Lost City.
Those who seek shelter at the fire stations are asked not to block the bay doors.
Peggs Faith Assembly of God, 5974 S.H. 82, has a shelter in front of the new gym, and Lowrey Public School, 21132 E. 640 Road, has 14 underground shelters available.
Underwood said families should have a readiness plan in place to cut down on time in the event of a tornado warning.
“They should discuss that with their family and practice it, so it’s familiar – especially to the children,” he said. “Some people will even make a game of it so they don’t scare them.”
Tahlequah has 13 sirens within the city limits that are maintained by CCEM. All 13 are tested every second Saturday of each month, weather permitting. The next test is slated for May 14.
The City of Tahlequah's CivicReady program is a mass notification system that allows users to receive texts, emails, and phone calls when important information is released. The free opt-in service provides the public with emergency information, as well as general information.
To opt into the Tahlequah CivicReady alert program, visit https://ok-tahlequah.regroup.com/signup.
