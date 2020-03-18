Emergency-only operations in place for Help In Crisis shelter

Help In Crisis Executive Director Laura Kuester said the organization is still operating at this time, but with emergency services only.
"Our offices are still open; however, we are highly encouraging people to call first before coming in. This allows us to answer questions via the phone if possible and prevents face-to-face contact," she said.
The crisis hotline, 800-300-5321, is being monitored and answered, and will continue to be even if HIC staff decide to work from home.
"We are still here to help get anyone to a safe place and we are still available to transport victims to safety," said Kuester. "We realize home is not always the safest place for everyone to be. During this time, we would like to let the community know we are still here and willing to help in any way we can."
Supervised visits already scheduled will still be conducted.
Kuester said precautions for the HIC women's shelter, Linda's House, during the COVID-19 outbreak include: wiping down all surfaces hourly; setting up boundaries between residents and staff; limiting transports to emergencies only; hand sanitizer at every entrance to the shelter; and encouraging extra attention to personal hygiene for residents.
She said a plan is in place for a space that can be provided for anyone showing possible symptoms of the virus. They would be separated so they won't spread the virus to other shelter residents.
At this time, the HIC-sponsored Walk A Mile In Her Shoes domestic violence awareness event will be moved to June 6.
"Changes were made due to the ever-changing climate surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic. We do not know when it will be completely safe for public events to begin taking place again," said Kuester.
"If an individual or group has already registered to walk, they are still registered for the June 6 date. We will also be providing a 'virtual walk' option just in case we are not cleared for public events by June."
Learn more
For more information about Help In Crisis and services offered, call 918-456-0673 or visit helpincrisis.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.