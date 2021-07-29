Emergency program offers local high-speed internet

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, created by Congress as a part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, is helping area residents with low incomes access subsidized high-speed internet.
Through the program, eligible households can receive a discount of up to $50 per month, with up to $75 per month for those living on tribal lands. As far as the Federal Communication Commission is concerned, the entire state of Oklahoma is on tribal land, which means all those in Cherokee County who qualify can receive up to $75 off of their internet bills.
“Every customer in our system qualifies up to $75 if they meet eligibility,” said Lee Gibson, general manager of Tahlequah Cable.
According to the FCC, households can qualify if they have an income at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if they participate in certain programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline. They can also be approved if their child qualifies for free or reduced-price lunches or breakfasts. Students who have received a Pell grant qualify, as well as any provider who has experienced a substantial drop in income due to loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household has had a total income at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
“You can go online, there is a link on the Tahlequah Cable site that takes you to the government site. It will ask for proof of assistance, such as SNAP," said Gibbs. "If you qualify through your kids, you need to provide Social Security information. People can qualify in 24 hours, but some take longer, depending on the proof of assistance they provide. It is an easy process."
Many Cherokee County residents have already signed up. Within one week of its announcements, Tahlequah Cable received a stack of applications.
“A lot of people are using this program. A tremendous amount of people have come in and signed up,” said Gibbs.
Officials with Lake Region Electric Cooperative agree. They roughly have 130 customers who are benefiting from the program.
“This is a great benefit for the individuals and households that qualify for it,” said CEO Hamid Vahdatipour.
According to program rules, customers cannot make money from their assistance. If the cost of the aid exceeds the amount of the cable bill, customers cannot pocket the rest.
“This program does not pay for more than the actual bill of a customer. If a customer's internet bill is $60 a month, they would receive a $60 credit, even though they would qualify for $75,” said Vahdatipour.
Tahlequah Cable is offering its $79.95 “Extreme” broadband internet package to customers, which gives them 250 Mbps/20 Mbps and two terabytes of usage. That leaves customers paying $4.95 per month.
“The biggest reason the government did this is because schools went online. The government wanted to make sure students have reliable internet at home,” said Gibbs.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. also noted that the pandemic has not only changed the way people attend school, but the way people buy groceries, apply for assistance, search for jobs, provide health care, and more. Affordable and reliable internet has now become a necessity to accomplish basic tasks, so the tribe is working with cable providers to ensure its citizens can receive affordable access.
“This has been a challenge on our Cherokee Nation reservation, especially in our many rural communities. Hundreds of Cherokee families live in places without access to affordable, reliable broadband. That’s why Cherokee Nation is working diligently to find ways of partnering with existing service providers throughout the Cherokee Nation to expand quality service at an affordable cost,” said Hoskin.
