Encore makes valentines for veterans

Members and guests of Encore Performing Society participated in the Cherokee Nation's Valentines for Vets program. They crafted valentines which were then delivered to veterans at medical and veterans centers and nursing homes. Participants include, front row from left: Chloe Vanderheiden, Madeline Melencamp, Mulan Zhang, and Julianne Burns. Second row: Holly Vanderheiden, Natalie Bridges, Violet, Emma Vanderheiden, Lacy Ullrich, Olivia Mueller, and Ella Whisenhunt. Back row: Ginger Glory, Abby Hill, Tamra Ullrich, and Lena Huffman.