Members and guests of Encore Performing Society participated in the Cherokee Nation's Valentines for Vets program. They crafted valentines which were then delivered to veterans at medical and veterans centers and nursing homes.
Encore makes valentines for veterans
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Herman Kennicutt AGE: 85 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: DIED: February 12, 2020 SERVICES: 2:00 PM, February 15, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Lola Mae Kelley AGE: 85 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: DIED: February 12. 2020 SERVICES: 10:00 AM February 15, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Margaret Caughman AGE: 60 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Waitress DIED: February 5, 2020 SERVICES: No services
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67 of Tahlequah, OK. Registered Nurse. Died February 11th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services February 17th at 10:00 AM at Reed-Culver. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 16th, 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Reed-Culver.
