Encrypted radio program not planned for area

Local agencies say there are no plans to encrypt their radio traffic, although several agencies across the state are making the move.
Funding in the millions of dollars for a new digital radio system was approved by the Stillwater City Council in December, and the fire department announced it planned to fully encrypt radio traffic for safety purposes once the new equipment becomes available.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said that from his experience on encrypted radios, it’s something law enforcement typically uses, especially SWAT teams.
“It's so they can be able to give them their location and different things without the suspect knowing that they’re coming in,” said Baker.
Baker worked in law enforcement for 20 years and was captain for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He said they used encrypted radio traffic for special units at one time.
“When I was at the sheriff’s office, we used them when we were working with the feds with undercover operations and different things,” said Baker.
The idea behind encrypted radio traffic is that it protects officers and preserves the privacy of residents.
Baker said he doesn’t have an issue with encryption, but he believes in transparency and the public having the right to know what agencies are doing.
“The ones we have at the fire department, we have intrinsically safe radio, which means if we’re around any type of thing that can cause a reaction with the frequency or the signal goes out, and it’s usually on our hazmat unit,” said Baker.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said there are no plans for encrypted radio traffic, and Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he has not been involved in any discussion on the matter.
