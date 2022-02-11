Sweethearts who create relationships that last a lifetime will say they don’t always agree, but they respectfully resolve problems. They enjoy each other and spend time together.
Some knew at their first meeting that this was “the one,” while others were friends first, and always. First meetings can be wonderful or weird.
Mike and Cheryl Allen met in Northeastern State University Center's basement snack bar in fall 1978. Cheryl was working on a class assignment, trying to book live music in the snack bar.
“She looked like an actress on a movie set, with the spotlight on her and a wind machine blowing her hair back. She was poised, peaceful and beautiful,” said Mike.
Cheryl was a marketing minor at NSU, and her final exam was to "hire" five musical acts to play at University Center for free.
"A mutual friend introduced me to Mike. Mike turned me down. Initially, I thought he was weird," she said.
Mike had been looking for "the one" for some time.
“I’d seen a lot of nice girls, but after the spotlight, wind machine experience, I took it as a sign,” he said.
First impressions can change, too.
“Given our initial meeting, I didn't have a great first impression. However, I later discovered he was living in the house right behind me," Cheryl said. "I knew his roommate, and I'd watch them in their backyard out my kitchen window. Then I learned he was in a band with some friends I'd recently met, and I got to know him better."
That's when she found out he was more mysterious than weird.
“I thought he was musically talented and I loved his sense of humor,” she said.
The couple always had a great time together, and still do.
“We were part of a group of friends who are still in our inner circle to this day," she said. "Our relationship flowed easily, and besides our dating relationship, we were best friends. Our life together was filled with friends, fun, and caring. I couldn't imaging my life without him."
They married in 1980.
“We have different attitudes, but we love the same things: music, art, history and esoterica,” Mike said.
They have different strengths and weaknesses, she added.
“So we complement each other. I like to say I tighten him up and he loosens me up. We have overlapping interests so we are always able to find something we enjoy doing together," Cheryl said. "On the flip side, we support and encourage each other in our outside interests. We have the same approach to disagreements. After nearly 42 years of marriage, when we disagree, we never attack the other personally and we try not to speak in anger. We always talk things out in time."
The glue that holds them together is a mix of love, friendship, commitment, and fun.
“It's always been that way,” she said.
Mike at first thought he was the talent and she was the brains.
"As time goes on, she is also the talent, a better artist than me, and I am getting a little smarter," he said.
Advice they've given to their daughter about marital bliss is to be realistic.
“Marriage isn’t always blissful. In fact, it can be far from it, but that doesn't mean there's something innately wrong with the marriage," Cheryl said. "Supportive friends, family and even marriage counseling can help get you through the rough spots and increase your understanding of yourself and each other. Being committed to another for decades can grow richer over time. I've found it's important to try to keep a balance between work and play within one's marriage."
Mike quoted an author for his advice: “In the words of Kurt Vonnegut, 'A little less love and more common decency.'"
They also learned from their parents about successful marriage.
“My parents have been married 66 years. They created a loving and healthy environment for our family. They taught me that love, support and respect creates a solid foundation for a family,” Cheryl said.
Mike said his parents assumed a successful marriage was the only option.
"They did argue at times, but it didn't change the love and energy that they put into the marriage," he said.
Time together enjoying common interests and each other is essential.
“We enjoy going to Renaissance Faires, Scottish Festivals and concerts. We have a group of mutual friends we love to see. We usually go together when Mike plays somewhere. We also like to do quiet things like reading and being outside. We have a lot of common interests,” Cheryl said.
Cheryl is still amazed at Mike's ability to naturally play the instruments he does.
“He's gifted that way. He played guitar, sax, piano and fiddle when I met him," she said. "Through the years, he's added bagpipes, Celtic harp, Irish whistles and accordion, to name a few."
She believes it's crucial to remember who you married.
“Everyone has strengths and weaknesses, and through the years, people may want their partner to change in a way that's not possible," she said. "Be willing to work together identifying what's important to each person, then cooperate on realistic solutions as a couple. Always find a way to be on the same side.”
Mike has donated his time and played harp and bagpipes, among other instruments, at the Tahlequah Farmers/ Market since the beginning, and now also organizes other musicians to play on the Saturdays the event takes place, as well as volunteering. He is retired from NSU in Information Technology. Cheryl has worked at the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission since 1997, which became GRDA in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.