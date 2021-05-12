The the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board is holding free virtual K-12 energy education workshops this summer.
The two-hour Zoom workshops will provide hands-on lessons aligned to Oklahoma academic standards, classroom resources, and professional development hours. Educators who attend the virtual workshops will receive a kit of materials needed to complete the activities with their students.
The summer workshop dates are July 15 and July 22. These workshops are smaller versions of the OERB's typical full-day workshops. Both of the summer workshop sessions will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.
"When it comes to providing quality resources for Oklahoma teachers, we strive to keep the needs of our educators as our top priority," said OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt. "Virtual workshops offer a great way to continue our mission and support our educators."
Written for Oklahoma teachers by Oklahoma teachers, the OERB's hands-on curricula include many STEM lessons.
Spaces are limited for each workshop. Registrants who sign up after a workshop is filled will be put on a waiting list.
For more information or to register, visit oerbhomeroom.com.
