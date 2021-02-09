OKLAHOMA CITY - Open for Business Oklahoma members are offering free, virtual-based STEAM - science, technology, engineering, art and math - curriculum for Oklahoma teachers and parents.
The group's "Think Like an Engineer" series offers six interactive lessons that promote hands-on learning and critical thinking. The content is designed to help middle school students put textbook concepts into hands-on practice.
"Engineers keep critical infrastructure working in our towns and cities, from water treatment and electricity to bridge and highway safety. Sharing that knowledge with students helps inspire the next generation of engineers," said Scott Young, Open for Business Oklahoma member. "Open for Business Oklahoma members are dedicated to the communities where we work and live. From providing essential services to volunteering at public schools, we are proud to support our local teachers and students in the communities we call home."
The lessons include step-by-step instructions and teach concepts including weights and measures, how an arch supports a structure and other basic physics lessons.
Find the STEAM lesson plans online here: http://bit.ly/STEAM_OFBO
Open for Business Oklahoma is a professional association for companies who have located substantial resources and personnel in Oklahoma, even though the company may be headquartered elsewhere. The 501(c)(6) organization represents more than 1,000 employees in Oklahoma.
Open for Business Oklahoma members include: Aguirre & Fields, Atkins, Benham Design, Burns & McDonnell, Consor, Carollo, CP&Y, Freese and Nichols, Garver, Gonzalez De La Garza, Halff Associates, HNTB, Jacobs Engineering Group, Kimley-Horn and Associates, Klein Fedler, Lochner, McClelland Consulting Engineers, MKEC Engineering, Olsson, Professional Engineering Consultants, Terracon, Tetra Tech and Walter P Moore.
For more information about Open for Business Oklahoma, visit www.openforbusinessoklahoma.com.
