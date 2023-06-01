Local families donned their engineering hats on May 30 to brainstorm, build, and test their very own wind turbine designs at the Tahlequah Public Library.
The “Let’s Do Science” program tasked those in attendance with building the blades of a wind turbine.
Library Clerk Jane Adams explained that a turbine is just like a motor, but it works in the opposite direction.
Rather than converting electrical energy to mechanical energy, a turbine generates electricity via the motion of its blades, in this case, powered by wind. Jane and her husband, Terry Adams, used a small fan to simulate wind and test each participant’s creation.
“[You should] be able to get a little electrical reading on our multimeter,” said Jane.
The science kit and accompanying supplies were provided by the Oklahoma Museum Network and attendees could choose from a spread of paper plates, plastic cups, popsicle sticks, cardboard tubes, construction paper, and more to make their ideas come to life. A segment of pool noodle acted as an attachment point between the blades and the rest of the turbine.
The activity was open to those of all ages and ideas varied from four-blade designs to ones constructed with loops of paper; however, as the activity was set up for a horizontal axis wind turbine, most opted for a matching blade configuration.
Diego Cruz and daughter Leah Cruz worked side by side at Tuesday’s workshop. Cruz said they came to the event to get out of the house and have some fun.
“I think we’re going to do separate [ideas] and see what does better,” said Diego.
Leah said she noticed that many wind turbines blades turn out at the edge. She planned to make her blades “leaf-shaped.”
“I’m going to leave the middle open to catch more wind,” said Leah.
Cutting slits in a small paper cup, Diego had a different idea.
“My [inspiration] is basically a pinwheel,” said Diego.
Diego was able to generate about 19.1 mV of electricity with his first draft.
