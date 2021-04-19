WILBURTON – New student enrollment is open for the summer and fall semesters at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
New and concurrent students interested in attending Eastern are encouraged to meet with an academic counselor to discuss admission requirements, academic and career goals, and class schedules. Eastern offers a variety of day, evening and online classes in Wilburton, McAlester, Antlers and Idabel.
Fall classes start Aug. 9. Visit eosc.edu for more information and to view a class schedule. To schedule an admissions or enrollment appointment, call the Wilburton campus at 918-465-1771; McAlester at 918-302-3607; Antlers at 580-271-0471; or Idabel at 580-376-5223.
