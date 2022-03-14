Enrollment now underway for area schools

Area school districts are releasing information on how, where, and when to enroll students, and this year, the procedure will look a little different.
That's due to the passage of Senate Bill 783, which allows any student to transfer from one district to any other, at any time.
Each school will set a cap for how many transfer students it will accept. Students who live within the district are exempt and will always be accepted into the schools to which they are assigned. Transfer students who came into a district before the law took effect will be grandfathered in.
Tahlequah Public Schools parents should enroll online at using Wen-gage. A link to the website can be found on the TPS enrollment site, https://www.tahlequahschools.org/vnews/display.v/SEC/District%7CEnrollment.
Parents or guardians of new students who live in the district are to create a profile through Wen-gage and provide required documents online. Parents or guardians of returning students must log onto Wen-gage using the same username and password previously provided. The re-enroll process is mandatory, but requires less paperwork, as many of the documents from the previous year will be rolled over.
On April 1, the portal will open for all transfer students. Failure to re-enroll before the April 1 deadline does not affect a student’s ability to stay in his or her desired school, but administrators have asked that families re-enroll their children early so the school can better prepare for the upcoming year.
“There are still papers to sign. Every year, you need to sign consent forms,” said DeAnn Mashburn, executive director of human resources and secondary education at TPS.
Enrollment and pre-enrollment can all be performed online through Wen-gage. Some documents may need to be uploaded. Those who need help with documents can also turn them into the TPS Board Office at 225 N. Water Ave. For information, call Victoria Gleason, TPS enrollment specialist, at 458-4100 ext. 1102, or send her an email at gleasonv@tahlequahschools.org. Parents and guardians may also contact the individual school for information.
Hulbert Public Schools offers in-person and online enrollment. Those who want to enroll online must first request an enrollment form by filling out a request at hulbertriders.net. Parents or guardians will receive an email with instructions on how to enroll students. Returning students will need to re-enroll by filling out the same form. For questions, call Carla Johnson at 918-772-2501 ext. 200.
"We re-enroll in case anything has changed with their personal information and the school needs updated, and the school needs updated parental signatures for the new school year," said Jolyn Choate, HPS superintendent.
Keys Public Schools is also open for enrollment. Superintendent Vol Woods recommends enrolling students in person at the school the student wishes to attend. Students who are enrolled do not need to be re-enrolled. To print out enrollment packets, visit kpscougars.org and drag under the Enrollment tab. For information, call 918-456-4501.
Woodall School students may be enrolled using Infinite Campus. A video tutorial is posted on the WPS website at https://www.woodall.k12.ok.us/. WPS will hold a pre-K enrollment and registration event on March 31 from 1-7 p.m. Only students who are not currently enrolled at Woodall need to enroll at this time. For information, call 918-456-1581.
Grand View students can be enrolled through Wen-gage, but parents or guardians must first gather necessary documents and bring them into the office to receive a username and password from Olivia Salazar, who can be reached at 918-456-5131 ext. 119.
Briggs School is accepting new students. For information, visit the Briggs website at https://www.briggs.k12.ok.us/ and click on the Enrollment link under the enrollment District tab. Students can enroll in person. For information, contact Michelle Houston at mhouston@briggs.k12.ok.us.
Tenkiller School Head Start students, as well as the rest of the students, can be enrolled at https://bit.ly/adventurehs. For more information about enrollment, call 918-457-4378.
Norwood School students can be enrolled at the front office. Forms can be downloaded at https://www.norwood.k12.ok.us/browse/102833. For more information, call 918-478-3092.
For information on enrollment at the remaining Cherokee County schools, call Lowrey Elementary school, 918-456-4053; Shady Grove School, 918-772-2511; and Peggs School, 918-598-3412.
