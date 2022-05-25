Enrollment still open for NSU summer classes

Summer school classes at Northeastern State University start on Tuesday, May 31, and it isn’t too late to sign up.
While some students prefer to spend the summer working jobs, taking long vacations, traveling the world, or playing video games, others see the summer semester as a way to get ahead. For others, it is a way to make up lost credits, or to redo a failed class.
"Summer school allows students to make progress toward their graduation goals through the entire year. For students who are able to take full loads during fall and spring, summer courses can help shorten the time to a degree. For students who have to go part-time during fall and spring, summer courses can help them ‘catch up’ in their degrees and stay on track to graduate in four years,” said Mike Chanslor, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at NSU.
Before enrolling in classes, it is important to first be enrolled at the university. Candidates may do so by completing a Summer 2022 undergraduate application.
Open enrollment opened mid-March, but students can still select classes by logging into their student account online at https://logon.nsuok.edu/ and clicking on the “Student” tab. Students holds must also be cleared before they can enroll in classes. They can check holds, which may be placed for academic performance or past payments that were due by clicking on the “Student” tab.
“Summer school can be a good idea for some students. Based on course offerings and student needs, enrollment in summer courses can help students graduate early, add credentials such as a second major, or allow more flexibility or a reduced course load during the regular fall and spring semesters. Because students typically take fewer courses in the summer, this can also be a good way to focus on courses that may be prerequisites for higher level courses, or ones where a student may need to dedicate more time and attention to studying,” said Julia Carlo, NSU executive director of University Advising.
Summer is also a great time for students whose programs require internships, or programs that will allow internships for elective credit. Internships afford students opportunities to apply the lessons they've learned in the classroom to a hands-on work or research based setting.
“Internships are also great resume builders for the future and allow students to explore opportunities for continued growth and understanding,” said Carlo.
This year, students will be able to take courses in accounting, accounting/financial analysis, American Indian studies, American studies, anthropology, art, biology, business administration, business law, chemistry, Cherokee, communication studies, computer science, counseling, criminal justice, drama, early childhood education, economics, education, elementary education, English, finance, geography, heath care administration, health education, history, hospitality and tourism management, information systems, library media, management, marketing, business administration, public health, math, media studies, medical laboratory science, medical technology, music nursing, nutritional sciences, occupational therapy, optometry, organizational leadership, physical education, physician assistant studies, political science, professional MBA, psychology, reading, recreation, science, social work, sociology, Spanish, special education, speech language pathology, technology, university, and women's and gender studies.
"Summer school offers a similar array of courses to the regular year. It's a combination of major requirements and general education courses,” said Chanslor.
Many students like going to class during the summer semester because courses are shortened. To account for the duration, students need to remember not to take too many classes, because the coursework is more consolidated.
“Most summer courses are offered online, which is very convenient for students. Also, there are multiple time frames for courses. Students can still enroll in eight-week and four-week June, four-week July, and second seven-week courses. Students can contact their academic adviser for help enrolling,” said Chanslor.
Many NSU professors enjoy summer school because it is a chance for them to make a little extra money.
"Summer school primarily helps NSU by giving faculty an opportunity to make extra income as they are paid on a per course basis," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.