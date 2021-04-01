Enrollment underway at all Cherokee Co. schools

Students are in the final stretch of the 2020-2021 school year, and parents and guardians need to start getting ready for the next year by re-enrolling or enrolling them.
Parents should contact the school sites to get specifics on the enrollment process and deadlines, as well as what documents may be needed.
According to Superintendent Stephen Haynes, Briggs School is accepting out-of-district transfers in all grades for the 2021-2022 year. Enrollment is also open for all current students and those entering pre-K and kindergarten. Enrollment materials can be picked up and-or completed Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the school, 17210 S. 569 Road. For more information, call 918-456-4221.
Woodall School is offering online enrollment again, and will be accepting transfer students for the next year. Online enrollment typically takes approximately 20-30 minutes to complete.
“If a parent does not have access to a device to complete the online enrollment, they may call the office at 918-456-1581 to schedule a time to use our enrollment kiosk on campus,” said Superintendent Ginger Knight.
Enrollment for pre-K and new kindergarten students will be open April 5. Enrollment for returning students and new students in grades K-7 will be open April 19. To enroll, visit www.woodall.k12.ok.us and click on the “Enrollment” tab. For assistance or information, call Woodall School at 918-456-1581.
Shady Grove School, 14979 N. 440 Road in Hulbert, will have enrollment for pre-K and kindergarten April 5-6, from 8-11 a.m. Call 918-772-2511 for more information for these and other grade levels.
Current Grand View School students can pre-enroll through April 16. Enrollment dates for pre-K, kindergarten, and new and transfer students will be released at a later date. Interested parties should check the school’s website, www.grandviewchargers.org, or call 918-456-5131.
The enrollment forms on the Norwood School website, www.norwood.k12.ok.us, has not been updated for the 2021-2022 year. Call 918-478-3092 for information on enrolling.
Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods said they take transfers from other districts, and those students can apply now for the current or following school year.
“We always accept transfers, especially in the high school. Half of our KHS enrollment is from transfers, i.e. dependent schools,” said Woods.
He said they can already tell enrollment will be up over last year.
“In pre-K through 12th grades, last year at this time, our enrollment was 676, and this year, we are at 690,” said Woods.
For more information, call Keys High School at 918-458-1835, or Keys Elementary/Middle School at 918-456-4501.
In February, Tahlequah Public Schools implemented online enrollment for all grades, pre-K-12, on www.tahlequahschools.org.
“All parents must be issued a parent login prior to beginning the enrollment process. The TPS website has a step-by-step video tutorial to help parents, after they have been issued a login,” said Anita Lightcap, TPS executive director of elementary education. “Parents may use their students’ district issued devices – Chromebook or iPad – and hotspots to complete enrollment.” Guardians who are not comfortable using technology may get help by calling their students’ school sites or they can go to the enrollment office in the Board of Education, 225 N. Water Ave., Monday-Friday 7:30-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-4:30 p.m.
“Parents may also call 458-4100 during the same office hours for questions or assistance,” said Lightcap.
Students entering grades 9-12 at Tahlequah High School for the 2021-2022 school year have an option to attend virtual school. In order for a student to be considered for virtual school, they must meet the following criteria: passed all classes enrolled in fall 2020; submit complete application by April 16; and they and a guardian must attend an interview no later than April 30. The student must pre-enroll during the parent/student interview if they are not already enrolled. The Virtual Tiger application is available on www.tahlequahschools.org.
For information about other Cherokee County schools, contact the sites directly: Hulbert Public Schools, 918-772-2501; Lowrey Elementary School, 918-456-4053; Peggs School, 918-598-3412; and Tenkiller School, 918-457-5996.
