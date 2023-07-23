After Tahlequah resident Oscar Hokeah’s debut novel, “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” hit the shelves July 26, 2022, the book and author have garnered several honors and recognitions.
“Calling for a Blanket Dance” follows the story of Ever Geimausaddle’s life between Tahlequah and Lawton, and the challenges the Kiowa and Cherokee man faces while living in Oklahoma. Hokeah said the main character’s identity mirrors his own, as he grew up in the same area and has the same Native American heritage.
“Similarly, the main character goes through different obstacles in his life, and he has different family members who kind of step in and help guide him to try to help get him on the right path, but ultimately, it’s up to the main character to correct his situation, because as he gets older, he just becomes more and more aggressive, in a similar way a lot of our youth kind of have to deal with historical trauma, poverty, and those kinds of situations,” said Hokeah.
Hokeah said the fictional book spans over 30 years and goes through three different generations of family members. This is shown in the novel by every chapter being narrated by a different family member, such as Ever Geimausaddle’s grandma, uncles, aunts, and siblings. The characters throughout the novel are loosely based on family and friends of Hokeah.
Hokeah currently works for the Cherokee Nation in the Indian Child Welfare Department, and he started to get into reading when he was 14 years old. Since Hokeah was a fan of fantasy and horror books, such as Stephen King, he always wanted to write a fiction novel.
The process of creating the book has taken 14 years. Hokeah said having the book out for a year and being mentioned in media like the New York Times has been “a rollercoaster of a ride” and surreal for the author.
“Calling for a Blanket Dance” has received several awards and has made it to various short and long lists. The novel not only won the 2023 PEN American/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel, but also the 2023 Reading the West Book Award for Debut Fiction. It was a finalist for the 2023 Aspen Words Literary Prize and the 2023 L.A. Times Book Prize/Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction. The long lists the novel was on include the 2023 Mark Twain American Voice in Literature Award and the 2023 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction.
The book does take place in some key locations in Tahlequah, and Hokeah said he was excited to feature these themes since he grew up in the area. Some of the iconic places are the Ozark hills, the Illinois River, and the water tower at Sequoyah High School.
“It was nice to be able to capture the essence of Tahlequah, and to capture some of those iconic images we see whenever we’re in town, so you can get a good feel that you are in Tahlequah. Even someone who isn’t from here can get a good sense of what it’s like to be here,” said Hokeah.
He has plans for another book, which is still in the works. When it comes to Hokeah’s style of writing, he wanted to keep it real and honest about the experience Natives have.
“It was important to me to be truthful in depicting those particular scenes, but also to handle that truth with some compassion,” said Hokeah.
Check it out
The paperback edition of “Calling for a Blanket Dance” will be released Tuesday, July 25. Inquire about it at Too Fond of Books or via Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.