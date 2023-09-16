Tyler Byrd, lead singer and guitar player of Tyler Byrd and the Flock, first began his musical journey when he was around 15.
“I grew up in church playing the drums, and when I was 15, I picked up a guitar and started leading worship,” Byrd said. “I played in church my whole life, and then started diving into country music around the age of 18.”
With his first actual gig taking place in a small town in Oklahoma, and now being able to perform at places like the Oklahoma State Fair, the 21-year-old said it has been nice to see the support that has carried over from his first shows to his most recent.
Byrd often performs solo gigs, but will also play with a three- or four-piece band called Tyler Byrd and The Flock.
“I prefer to play with a band,” Byrd said. “I feel like my live shows are a lot better, a lot more entertaining. It’s not like just somebody sitting there or standing there by themselves and you get tired of hearing one thing. It’s a little versatile.”
Byrd has played red dirt and country music across Oklahoma and in some neighboring states, but his main goal when it comes to music is to reach as many people with his lyrics as he can, and to try to make an impact on at least one person’s life.
Byrd said as a songwriter he writes music to make people to feel the emotions he is trying to convey, whether that is a sad or happy feeling.
“I feel like everybody deserves to be heard on what they want and what they believe in,” Byrd said. “I feel like if I can touch one person and make them feel any sort of emotion, then I did my job successfully.”
While Byrd is originally from Noble, he said he performs in Tahlequah frequently, as his manager, Sam Cox, not only lives here, but Byrd has several peers who perform in the area.
“[Tahlequah] is a really, really good scene,” Byrd said. “I like the people out in Tahlequah a lot.”
Byrd said having people actually listen to his music and care about what he creates “hits home” for him.
“It’s cool to chase your dreams, and get those glimpses of everything you wanted, like playing the big shows and stuff like that,” Byrd said.
Byrd said he will be recording an album and some singles soon, but the release date for the musical pieces has not been determined at this time.
Check it out
Tyler Byrd will perform at Piddle’s Cajun Bar and Grill Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Byrd will also be playing at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City on Sept. 23.
