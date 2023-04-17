Area athletes and running enthusiasts took to the pavement early Saturday morning for a 5-kilometer trek and fun run in the name of good physical health.
On April 17, the Happy Hills Fun Run began Saturday at 7 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 7:30 a.m at the Tahlequah Industry Park. The event was staged by Cherokee Nation Public Health and was free to members of the Wings program and open to non-members for a fee.
“The Happy Hills 5k is one of 17 in-person and virtual 5K races/walks that the Cherokee Nation Public Health’s Wings Program oversees throughout the Cherokee Nation reservation,” said Jeff Tucker, director of community health promotion with CNPH. “The goal is to promote physical activity so individuals of all ages, families and communities have the opportunity to experience the health benefits of physical activity.”
Tucker said the Wings program is designed to promote the importance and awareness of regular physical activity, health education, and nutrition for a healthier lifestyle. The program is free and open to members of the public who live within the tribe’s service area.
“Cherokee Nation Public Health understands the importance of staying active and how hard and even expensive it can be. Giving Wings members an extra or maybe even the only opportunity they might not have is one way our program can contribute to Cherokee Nation citizens staying active and living a more healthy lifestyle,” said Tucker.
Tucker said the Wings program has thousands of members throughout all 14 counties in the CN reservation.
“The social support that comes with the Wings program is huge. Many members become great friends and attend races together and look forward to seeing everyone each race season,” he said.
Besides races, the program also offers spring and fall walking groups throughout the reservation, along with promoting community traditional games such as stickball.
Saturday’s run had 241 participants all together, with 198 5K runners and 49 fun runners. The number of virtual runners is not yet available.
“Virtual 5K runners have a full week to submit times for completing the 5K virtually from the Saturday of the race until the next Saturday,” said Tucker. “This gives everyone the opportunity to be physically active and still be a part of the Wings program, without having to be in person at every race.”
The Wings program only recently returned to in-person racing. Race schedules were altered in 2020-’21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many were offered in a virtual-only format. This year’s races are now in a blended format.
Athletes of all ages were invited to participate in the weekend event, with runners as young as 8 and up to 80 years-plus joining the race. Medals were awarded to the top three runners in the 5K’s male and female standard age groups.
For women, Angela Callie of Tahlequah placed first with a time of 22 minutes and 24 seconds; Jennifer Dollarhide of Locust Grove placed second with 24 minutes and 4 seconds; and Ryli Workman of Stilwell placed 3 with 24 minutes and 42 seconds. For men, Robert Ketcher of Bunch placed first with a time of 18 minutes and 39 seconds; Alan Cox of Porter placed second with 20 minutes and 7 seconds; and Ryan Mays II of Chelsea placed third with 20 minutes and 16 seconds.
Natasha Barr of Hulbert was joined in the race by several members of her family, all of whom she said loved participating.
“That course was the old Balloon Festival run [and has] good, challenging hills,” said Barr. “My son [Aiden Barr] placed second in his age group, my daughter [Annika Barr] first in her age group, and my middle boy [Tannon Barr] was the first fun runner to come through.”
Barr said her family members participate in the Wings program and have run every other weekend since March 11.
“We would be running this weekend, but my oldest boy made it to State Track in Shawnee this coming weekend,” she said.
Barr said her mom, Michelle Downing, is the real reason the family runs.
“We run to fight diabetes in my family,” she said.
After crossing the finish line, many runners took to Facebook to celebrate their achievement with friends and family.
“Cherokee Nation Wings Runs are my absolute favorites,” said Dollarhide on her page. “I seriously love spending Saturday mornings with so many friends.”
Jo Hurd finished first in her age division. This was her second 5K and she said she felt “tired and sweaty” after the early-morning run.
Gail Harris of Muskogee finished third out of four in her age division. Harris encouraged her friends to join her.
“Remember, your health and wellness is priceless,” said Harris.
What’s next
Wings Program races will continue through the end of 2023. Upcoming races include Run the Streets 5K on April 29 in Bartlesville; Run for the Berries on May 13 in Stilwell; HOPE FitBiz Challenge 5K on June 10 in Pryor; Huckleberry Run on July 1 in Jay; Summer Slam 5K on July 15 in Westville; Walter Webbers Falls 5K on July 22 in Webbers Falls; Lake Vian Trail Run on Aug. 26 in Vian; Cherokee National Holiday Run on Sept. 2 in Tahlequah; Hornet 5K and Fun Run on Sept. 23 in Vinita; Nowata 5K and Fun Run on Oct. 14 in Nowata; The Fast and the Furriest 5K on Oct. 21 in Muskogee; Will Rogers Memorial 5K on Nov. 4 in Claremore; and the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K on Dec. 2 in Hulbert. Those interested may apply for Wings membership and register for races at: www.cherokeepublichealth.org/tiles/index/display?alias=Wings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.