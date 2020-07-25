TULSA - The application process for Walmart's seventh annual open call is open and the company invites entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart shelves to apply to meet with buyers Oct. 1 via virtual pitch meetings.
Deadline to apply is Aug. 10. The application and information are available via Walmart-jump.com.
The event, set for Oct. 1, kicks off Walmart's celebration of U.S. Manufacturing Month. Participants will hear from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage supplier-hopefuls.
"During this year of challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. By investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our communities and invest in small business," said Laura Phillips, senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. "Walmart's annual open call event gives us a unique occasion to identify new suppliers who can meet our customers' needs with unique and innovative products manufactured or produced in the U.S."
Attendees could secure deals ranging from stores in local markets to supplying thousands of stores, Sam's Clubs and on Walmart.com.
"We were walking into an entirely new and welcoming world," said Gwen Hurt, owner of Shoe Crazy Wine, about her experience when a Walmart buyer decided to test her product. "Everyone was so professional and kind. We've been thrilled to work with Walmart and are excited about the continual growth of our product. Thanks to this relationship, we've been able to expand our operations to 15 employees while reinvesting in our community through the purchase of a once-abandoned warehouse and additional resources."
In January 2013, Walmart announced its commitment to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023.
